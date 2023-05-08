Editor’s note: The following is a monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
They say April showers bring May flowers. Though it was a rainy start to the month, the sun has started to shine and things are blossoming downtown.
Warmer temperatures mean outdoor dining, and that’s why our Center Street parklets have returned. Since 2020, our outdoor parklets have helped to create more functional public spaces, slower streets and additional room for pedestrians. This year we’ll see the most parklets since its inception, and we’re pretty excited about that. Currently, parklets can be found at Taco Fresco, Hop’n Moose, Hand Carved by Ernie, Taso on Center, The Yellow Deli, Wild Kind Toys, and soon enough, Speakeasy Café. Visitors can now enjoy sitting outside at one of their favorite downtown restaurants or engage in creative play outside at Wild Kind Toys.
Another downtown Rutland summer staple, the summer farmers market, returns to Depot Park this Saturday. From farm fresh veggies and fruits to artisan cheeses, handcrafted breads, maple syrup, Vermont crafts and more, the downtown farmers market is a one-stop shop all summer long. The market will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October.
Over the weekend, organizations joined forces for Green Up Day in downtown Rutland. With thanks to Rutland County Solid Waste District for providing gear and support, the Richards Group, Come Alive Outside, Mentor Connector, Rutland County Restorative Justice Center, Partners for Prevention, 350 Vermont, Subaru New England, Vermont Farmers Market, and Social Tinkering did their part to help keep our community clean. Every team did an impressive job. The total trash collected between groups was 85 bags, totaling 560 pounds. Oliver Subaru of Rutland/Subaru New England rose to the challenge, though. Out of 85 bags, Oliver Subaru collected 35 of them. We’re feeling fortunate to have such incredible involvement from these groups and businesses.
With Green Up Day behind us, we’ve turned our attention to everyone’s favorite shopping experience. This Thursday, May 11 from 5 to 8 p.m., people can enjoy the Spring Downtown Rutland Sip & Shop, presented by Heritage Family Credit Union. Twenty-one downtown Rutland businesses will host vendors from all over Vermont offering their products. Attendees will pick up a map and tasting glass at the Paramount Theatre before visiting the participating locations at their leisure. Attendees who visit all locations will be entered into a drawing to win a $200 gift card for a downtown business of their choice. More information about this can be found on the downtown website.
With events on our mind, we have some big news to share. The popular Friday Night Live summer music series will return this summer for three weekends in July, August and September. The free concert series features The Uprooted Band on July 21, Dirty Deeds — the AC/DC Experience on Aug. 11, and The Dave Matthews Tribute Band on Sept. 1. In addition to music, families and friends can come out to enjoy food trucks, sales, giant games, activities, giveaways, and more.
The Uprooted Band featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root will kick off the concert series on July 21. In his most prolific period to date, Glabicki is focusing his energy on his new band to carry on the legacy of Rusted Root’s energetic music. Rusted Root’s 1994 album, “When I Woke,” spawned the Top 40 hit “Send Me On My Way” along with fan favorites “Ecstasy” and “Martyr,” and went on to chart Billboard’s Hot 100.
Next up, Dirty Deeds — the AC/DC Experience will rock the stage on Aug. 11. Dirty Deeds has been touring the U.S. for close to 30 years, bringing forth their high-energy and extremely entertaining tribute to one of the world’s greatest rock bands. A Dirty Deeds concert will take you on a theatrical ride through all the timeless hits and revisit their early music catalog that was at the root of AC/DC’s rise to stardom.
To close out the series, The Dave Matthews Tribute Band will have downtown Rutland singing along on Sept. 1, Labor Day Weekend. For nearly 20 years, the band has headlined sold out shows around the world; playing over 1,500 dates in 46 states and eight countries.
Friday Night Live is sponsored in part by Vermont Electric Power Co. Each free event kicks off at 5 p.m., with the main act starting around 8 p.m. Concert attendees are encouraged to come early to grab dinner, enjoy activities, and to bring their own lawn chairs for viewing performances.
Every downtown Rutland event creates a place for friends and strangers alike to come together. They play an important role in building community and creating unforgettable experiences for all. Whether it’s our summer Friday Night Live Series, Rutland’s first Pride Festival on June 17, or The second Whoopie Pie Festival on Sept. 16, we love our downtown events, and we hope you do, too.
Tiffany Saltis is executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
