The Downtown Rutland Partnership announced Tuesday it had hired a new executive director.
In an email to members, DRP Board President Shannon Poole said that Tiffany Saltis had been chosen to replace Nikki Hindman, who left the job in January.
"Tiffany is a Rutland County native who graduated from Castleton University and most recently worked in the United States Senate for Vermont," Poole wrote. "Tiffany has experience in marketing and design as well as nonprofit and federal knowledge."
Saltis is scheduled to start "in early April," according to the email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.