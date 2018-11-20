Holiday spirit will fill the air Saturday for the second annual Holiday Stroll in downtown Rutland. Businesses will host sales, activities and compete for the title of best decorated storefront to get people to shop locally for the holiday season.
“It’s the kick off for the holidays around here,” said Nikki Hindman, marketing and events coordinator for the Downtown Rutland Partnership, which puts on the event.
In addition to the shopping, there will be a free showing of “The Polar Express” at the Paramount Theatre at 10 a.m. Santa will be at Rutland Free Library in the Fox Room at 2:30 p.m. and a tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in Depot Park with Nikki Adams performing and Santa riding down to the park on a firetruck, Hindman said.
Hindman said last year’s event was a huge success, and some stores saw double the amount of sales. She said organizers anticipate more than 200 people will attend, matching last year’s participation.
There are more than 35 businesses participating. Most of them are returning from last year, but there are some new additions like Amber Sprott Boutique, a wedding boutique that opened earlier this month, Hindman said.
Anna Montanez, co-owner of Vermont Truffle Co., said last year’s event was great for her business and and the community.
“I think it really ties the community together,” she said.
Montanez said she likes the addition of the storefront decorating contest this year.
Stores that participate have the opportunity to win $250 and voters can also win prizes such as tickets to “The Nutcracker” at he Paramount Theatre, Hindman said.
Voting for the storefront decorating contest will start during the Holiday Stroll and will close Dec. 20. Anyone can cast votes in the participating stores, which will have ballot boxes, Hindman said.
Every year, Downtown Rutland Partnership decorates downtown with giant snowflakes, but this year they wanted to add the contest to spur more decorating, Hindman said.
“It gets downtown looking brighter,” Hindman said.
The main attraction for Holiday Stroll shoppers will likely be the sales.
Vermont Truffle Co. will give a free pumpkin or eggnog truffle with any purchase of $25 or more, Montanez said. Home Alternatives will have some sales on certain items, such as their homemade soy candles, said Stephen Willoughby, who co-owns the store.
The event attracts people to check out stores they don’t know about or don’t normally go to, Hindman said
“We definitely had a lot of first-time visitors because of it,” Willoughby said.
In 2018, 12 new businesses were added downtown. That is double the amount that came to Rutland in 2017, Hindman said.
Hindman said the event brings more money to the community and it brings a smile to the business owners’ faces when they make more sales.
“This is people’s livelihoods, this is where their heart is, this is what they’ve invested their life into, and I think the most important thing is supporting your community,” Hindman said.
