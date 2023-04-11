Editor’s note: The following is a monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
Spring has officially begun in downtown Rutland, and we’ve been soaking up the recent sunshine and warm weather. Streets seem to come alive as those spring temperatures rise, and new businesses are adding to the merriment.
In March, we welcomed three new businesses to our downtown Rutland family. Giuseppe’s Italian Market at 26 Center St. is a specialty grocery store serving artisanal products, prepared bites and imported goods from Italy. Taco Fresco at 56-58 Center St. is heating up downtown with handcrafted tacos and Mexican dishes, margaritas and live music. Euphoric Hair Experience at 53 Merchants Row is the first and only Black-owned hair salon in Rutland, with a mission to serve the BIPOC community. Join us in recognizing our amazing new businesses along their journeys as part of our downtown community. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for them.
In April, we can expect to see some fun community events, and the Paramount Theatre is the place to be during the last week of the month. Plan to be Same Sun of Vermont’s guest on April 27 at an Electrifying Afternoon, which will take place at the solar-powered historic theater. This event is free and open to the public. Then, don’t miss Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum’s highly anticipated event on April 29: the annual Lip Sync Battle. Watch your friends, coworkers and neighbors “sing” their hearts out, dance like no one’s watching and leave it all on the stage while leaving the audience laughing. These community teams will battle it out raising money for Rutland’s favorite children’s museum.
All month long, folks can celebrate National Poetry Month by following the poetry path created by The Paper Poet in collaboration with Phoenix Books Rutland and the Downtown Rutland Partnership. Throughout our district, 80-plus poems are on display in 28 downtown businesses. Anyone can pick up a poetry passport at Phoenix Books to find out where poems can be viewed. If a guided tour is more your style, The Paper Poet and Come Alive Outside are hosting a Poetry Walk on Monday, April 17, at noon.
The Partnership has also been busy. Recently, we’ve awarded grants to four downtown businesses: Diamonds and More, Taco Fresco, West Street Grille, and Euphoric Hair Experience. We were thrilled to award them a collective $8,000 for starting or expanding their business.
Speaking of small businesses, an event that celebrates these economic epicenters is right around the corner. Thursday, May 11 from 5 to 8 p.m., our Sip and Shop returns to downtown. Participating businesses will host food and beverage vendors in an event sure to honor Vermont producers. This ticketed event is for our 21-and-over community members. For those interested, tickets are available on the downtown Rutland website.
If you’re looking for family events, planning is underway for Friday Night Live, our famously free outdoor summer concert series that combines live music, outdoor dining and shopping, activities, giveaways, and more. Dates will be announced soon. We may even have some more surprises to share, so stay tuned.
We’re also feeling very fortunate at the Partnership. With thanks to Cape Air, the downtown Rutland team was able to recently spend a few incredible days at the Main Street Now 2023 conference. We were thrilled to represent Rutland alongside other Vermont communities to learn from each other and nearly 2,000 other downtown leaders from across the country and beyond. Topics ranged from preservation based economic development to downtown employee retention and everything in between. What an opportunity it was to soak in as much information as we could. Occasions like that are important pieces of the puzzle that will help us enhance our downtown climate and culture. Yet for now, as spring continues to blossom, it seems our downtown is following suit.
Tiffany Saltis is executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.
