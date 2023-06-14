Editor’s note: The following is a monthly column provided to us courtesy of Downtown Rutland Partnership.
It may not officially be summer until June 21, but you’d never know that in downtown Rutland. The flowers are out, the farmers’ market is booming, and summer events are in full swing.
June began with an aptly named Summer Kickoff Celebration hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County and Partners for Prevention. The event featured professionals who taught bike and skateboard lessons and new tricks. People were encouraged to gather on Merchants Row to enjoy games, giveaways, refreshments and more while learning about drug prevention and riding safety.
The fun continued in June with a Block Party celebrating Rutland Free Library’s summer reading program. On June 10, the library hosted this community party full of stories, games, activities, prizes and much more. Rounding out that weekend, were the Crowley Road Races. After taking a break because of COVID, the legendary event came back better than ever. The 45th annual Crowley Brothers Memorial 10K Vermont State Championship is touted to be the oldest 10K in the East. As part of the road races, kids from Rutland and beyond also joined the 23rd annual Kid’s Downtown Mile Run. True to being bigger and better, the youth race has grown from 50 runners to 350+ in recent years.
As many know, Pride Month is recognized in the month of June. This month holds historical significance as the Stonewall Uprising took place in June 1969. These riots were largely seen as the turning point in the gay rights movement across the country. Today, this month is used as a time to honor and support our LGBTQIA+ family, friends and community members. This weekend, Center Street in downtown Rutland will see Rutland’s first pride festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is organized by Rutland County Pride. Join the event to celebrate love and living out loud proudly. This festival for all ages and abilities offers live music, games, drag performances, food vendors, speakers, and more exciting happenings. Special guests include Joslyn Fox from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 6. Afterward, teens in grades 7-12 are encouraged to enjoy Pride Prom at the Paramount Theatre from 7 to 9 p.m., where they’ll have the chance to let loose at what’s sure to be the best neon dance party this year.
Next week, the public is invited to attend the DRP’s annual meeting on Wednesday, June 21, at Taso on Center beginning at 5 p.m. We’ll gather over refreshments and light food to hear about the work we accomplished over the past year as well as the plans for the coming year. This is a great opportunity for folks to engage with our organization and downtown believers and doers.
One item that will be discussed is a big deal, or should I say a big move. After operating for over 10 years on Merchants Row, DRP is moving our office to 28 Center St. this summer. We would like to take a moment to recognize folks for their support, as we wouldn’t be able to grow without it. We hope you find our future office space to be the welcoming and inspiring space we plan for it to be. This new workspace will be located at the heart of where most of our events take place while allowing us to work on expanding events beyond Center Street.
Right around the corner is one such event. Friday Night Live will take over downtown on July 21, Aug. 11 and Sept. 1. Event planning is well underway, and we can’t wait to share some exciting things that we’ll have in store this year.
Excitement continues through downtown Rutland as milestones and new chapters are celebrated. Diamonds and More recently commemorated its 88th anniversary with a celebratory soirée. Another anniversary — Table 24 thanked the community for its loyalty as the restaurant has operated in downtown for 15 years. Speakeasy Café looms ever closer to opening its doors down the street at its new location at 31 Center St. The Mad Rose Cocktail lounge celebrated a successful soft opening at 42 Center St., where guests were able to enjoy craft cocktails and mocktails.
As even more businesses are slated to open downtown in the near future, we’re looking forward to sharing more soft openings and many success stories with all of you.
Tiffany Saltis is executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership.