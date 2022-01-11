Nikki Hindman says she’s leaving downtown Rutland in good shape.
“We have lots of new businesses opening downtown,” said Hindman, who announced Tuesday she was leaving her position as executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership to become the new creative director at Green Screen Graphics. “The lines of communication are streamlined and rebranded.”
Hindman has been on the job less than a year, having started in March 2020.
“I think it was exactly what I expected it to be,” she said. “Luckily, I stepped in when the pandemic was subsiding temporarily. We did a lot of awesome things, and all of sudden we were canceling things again.”
Hindman said despite enjoying her work, she missed graphic design — her true passion.
“I love doing events at the DRP, but with the way event planning is going with COVID-19, I’d like to get back to doing what my degree is actually in.”
Hindman started at the partnership as its marketing director, and first held the executive director position on an interim basis after her predecessor, Steve Peters, left to take over the Rutland Area Food Co-op.
DRP Board President Shannon Poole said Hindman’s old position was vacant and they had nobody in a position to take over as interim director.
“We’ll work as a board to make sure things get done,” she said. “Nikki has said she will work on a contracted basis if we need more help than the board can provide.”
Poole said the board had not yet decided how exactly to search for a new executive director.
“We are thinking about some people in the Rutland community who might be a good fit,” she said. “We have a number of young professionals who could step into it. ... At the same time, we expect to open it to the public as we did when (former executive director) Mike Coppinger left.”
Poole said they also will look to fill the marketing position.
“We would hire the executive director prior to that because they need to work well together,” she said.
Hindman said she was proudest of her work modernizing the organization’s computer systems, and in getting the partnership’s social media to the point where it reaches 40,000 people a week.
“I’ve tripled our followings on Facebook and Instagram,” she said. “There’s always unfinished business. I would have loved to bring a brewfest back to Rutland, and I hope the next person will think about that.”
Poole said she would miss Hindman “considerably.”
“I’m happy to see her grow and flourish and continue to do what her passion is,” Poole said. “As someone who’s been in Rutland for 10 years now, it’s good to see someone come to Rutland and grow in Rutland and continue to stay in Rutland.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
