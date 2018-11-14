About three weeks after the death of Judge Francis McCaffrey, the future of the drug treatment court over which he presided is unclear.
McCaffrey was the second judge to serve on Rutland’s drug court. He volunteered for the position after retiring as the state’s administrative judge in 2003.
Treatment Court Manager Kim Owens said by email on Wednesday that Judge Brian Grearson, the chief superior judge for Vermont, will cover the Rutland County Drug Treatment Court through the end of the year.
The docket for those cases, which are heard on Tuesdays, has been reduced from once a week to once every other week.
Owens didn’t provide any information on how a judge is chosen or whether or not the weekly hearings would resume under a new judge.
However, she said the bi-weekly sessions are the “standard in Vermont and in accordance with best practices.”
Vermont has five treatment courts, including courts in Chittenden and Washington counties.
The goal of the drug treatment courts is to encourage defendants, who are facing criminal charges related to drug use, a chance to resolve the charge or charges, possibly without having a criminal record.
Resolving the charges can encourage people to stick with a treatment program. If the court is working well, the defendant can make progress toward beating a substance-abuse problem and bring an end to criminal charges in a way that allows the defendant to move on with their life.
Finding McCaffrey’s successor could prove to be a challenge as well.
During a 2015 ceremony for graduates of the drug treatment court, McCaffrey seemed to have personal knowledge of all the participants. He offered words of encouragement and even small gifts such as stickers and toys to support those who stayed sober.
One man, who had admitted using substances, was ordered to serve two nights in jail, but McCaffrey told the man, “We haven’t given up on you.”
Graduating from drug court requires successful completion of a three-phase program and remaining substance free for about eight months.
Eligibility for the treatment court does not require a crime that is directly related to drug use and may include burglaries or thefts if the defendant is found to have committed the crimes to support a drug habit.
According to the Vermont Judiciary website, a defendant is not eligible if they are charged with violent crimes, sexual offenses or arson.
