A man arrested during a drug raid in November remains free after allegedly fleeing from police who caught him violating his conditions of release.
Robert L. Boyd, 36, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a misdemeanor charge of violating his conditions of release and reckless driving while eluding law enforcement. The charges carry a potential maximum of 5½ years in prison. Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said he tried to have Boyd’s bail increased from the $25,000 set after his previous arrest but was unable to convince the court, so Boyd was freed on conditions.
Boyd was one of three people charged in November after a police raid triggered by a child’s alleged exposure to cocaine. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of cocaine trafficking. In addition to the bail, he was freed on conditions, including that he not have contact with other defendants in the case.
Police said Boyd was in a car driven by one of those defendants, Amy Mollison, when they pulled it over in late November — about three weeks after the raid. While two officers were discussing the situation at the scene, according to affidavits, the car sped off, traveling at a high rate of speed along Kingsley Avenue, running through the intersections with Church Street without stopping and leaving the roadway for the northeast section of curb to avoid hitting a car traveling north on Church Street.
Police noted it was early afternoon and that several children were walking in the area, having been let out of Rutland Intermediate School. Police said they pursued the car briefly before breaking off the chase due to safety concerns.
Later that day, according to affidavits, police received screenshots of texts between Mollison and her mother indicating that Boyd had made her switch seats with him following the stop and that he was the one who sped away. Police said this was supported by the way the car could be seen shaking in dashcam footage of the stop.
Police said that they were unable to locate Boyd after the incident. Sullivan said Boyd’s lawyer arranged for him to appear at the Monday arraignment.
