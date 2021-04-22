Vemronters are being asked to dispose of expired prescription drugs safely as part of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration (FDA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
Kaitlyn A. Gawet, Regional Prevention Partnership coordinator for the Community Health Improvement Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center, said there were efforts in Rutland County to remind residents why it was important to properly dispose of unused medications.
Gawet cited statistics from the DEA website’s page on drug take-back day that indicated in 2019, 9.7 million misused pain relief drugs, 4.9 million misused stimulant drugs and 5.9 misused sedatives. Most of those prescription drugs were taken from the medicine cabinet of someone the user knew as family or a friend.
The effort to draw attention to the opportunity on Saturday is in response to those kinds of findings, according to Gawet.
“It’s really an awareness campaign of ways to dispose of these medications so you’re not another statistic,” she said.
Washington County Sheriff Sam Hill said the event was very important to reduce the chances of “inappropriate uses of unused prescription drugs.”
“They can be used by family members, stolen from family members, stolen and in burglaries and misused. It’s wise to get unused prescriptions out of your house,” he said.
While some may think unused prescription drugs just sit in a medicine cabinet, the 2019 youth risk assessment indicated that 12% of high school students had used pain medication without a prescription or differently than prescribed. The state percentage was 9%, the survey indicated.
Gawet said those working to prevent young people from abusing substances were concerned with student’s potential risks during the pandemic.
“Maybe they’re home more during COVID, maybe they’re bored because things are closed. We want to really emphasize safe ways to make it so youth can’t get their hands on old prescription medications,” Gawet said.
Hill pointed out that the drop boxes are designed so people can drop their unused prescriptions inside, but they can’t be removed by others who are not authorized.
Hill said he’s also noticed some people seem concerned and remove the drugs from the prescription bottles or remove the label.
“Nobody ever sees those. They don’t have to go to that effort. They can just bring them in and drop them off,” he said.
In Rutland County, there are year-round prescription drop boxes at the Rutland Regional Pharmacy, CVS, the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, the Castleton and Fair Haven (police departments) and the Rutland Pharmacy.
On Saturday, the Fair Haven police drop box and one at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police will be featured locations, Gawet said.
In Washington County, there are drop boxes at the Washington County Sheriff’s Department along with the police stations in Northfield, Montpelier, Barre City and Town and Berlin, Hill said.
Another option, accessible online at healthvermont.gov/alcohol-drugs/services/prescription-drug-disposal, allows Vermonters to request a free mail-back bag into which expired prescriptions can be placed so they can be sent off to be disposed of safely.
Gerianne Smart, manager of marketing and public relations for the Rutland hospital, pointed out the disposal of expired prescriptions could have a health benefit.
“If we don’t pay attention, we might take it. With certain ailments, it could actually do more damage to us. An expired medication doesn’t have the same effectiveness or the patient may have had a change in their symptoms,” she said.
Smart said a patient feeling sick shouldn’t self-medicate with what’s in the medicine cabinet using what could be expired, but instead should speak to or see their primary care physician to get the right medication for the current illness.
Gawet said the effort to safely dispose of the drugs isn’t just to make sure they’re not misused. Flushing drugs or putting them down the sink could present a hazard to the local water or environment.
Hill said the prescriptions from the boxes are picked up by the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office which works with the health department to store the drugs until they can be turned over to the DEA for disposal.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back program is a free service.
Any prescription drugs can be disposed of through the event, but no syringes or sharp items should be placed in the box, no aerosols or inhalers and no illegal drugs.
