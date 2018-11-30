BARRE - Two Barre residents are facing felony drug charges after a court-approved search of their Spaulding Street apartment Friday morning.
Capping an investigation that began earlier in the month and involved two federal agencies, police arrested David Boswell and Elizabeth Green, both 40, after seizing more than 300 grams of what field tests indicated was crack cocaine and cocaine. Also seized during the search were four firearms - two handguns, and two long guns.
Boswell and Green, whom police said also uses the surname “Byrd,” were scheduled to be arraigned at the criminal courthouse in Barre on Friday afternoon for felony possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute.
Police said investigators obtained the warrant for the search based on information developed in response to allegations occupants of the apartment were selling drugs.
Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration, assisted in the investigation.
