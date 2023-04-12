Clarendon brush fire
The aftermath of a brush fire is shown here Wednesday in North Clarendon. A combination of low humidity, breezy weather and the amount of dry fuel in wooded areas, has increased the risk of wildfires around the state, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington.

 JIM SABATASO / Staff Photo

Two large brush piles caught fire Tuesday night near the Rutland Jewish Cemetery, highlighting the dangers of the current dry, windy conditions around the state.

Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said Wednesday that his department was alerted to the burning brush piles shortly after 8 p.m. Fire departments from Clarendon, Wallingford, Rutland Town, Shrewsbury, Mount Holly and West Rutland were there until shortly after midnight. Jakubowski said that when he arrived, both piles were completely on fire, and fire had spread into the woods nearby Bixby Lane.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

