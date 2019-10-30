The Dunklee Pond Dam came down Wednesday.
A crew from Markowski Construction began disassembling the troubled structure ahead of expected rain that would have further imperiled it. William Lovett, Rutland City’s emergency management director, said the city would complete restoration work around the pond next year.
“It’s the culmination of the damage that was done in 2014,” Lovett said. “Irene was the beginning of the end with this. It filled it with so much sediment, every winter it froze to the bottom. In 2017, it flowed over the top repeatedly.”
Lovett said pulling out the stones one at a time and allowing water flow to adjust as each is removed avoids the sudden, massive shift of sediment that would happen in a sudden, catastrophic collapse.
The dam, across Route 7 from Rotary Park, was built in the 1880s to create a pond for an ice-harvesting business. Lovett said the records of the business date back to 1910.
The city and state have been looking at removing the dam since at least 2016, saying the effects of a potential failure would be compounded by the large amount of sediment built up over the years. Houses downstream from the dam were evacuated in early 2017 when erosion from a sudden rainstorm triggered fears it might fail. The Board of Aldermen declared it a public safety hazard last year.
After an Oct. 17 storm caused the dam to again overtop — and a retaining wall in its structure to shift 3½ inches — work on the dam became enough of a priority that aldermen voted last week to authorize a no-bid contract for emergency measures to avoid a collapse during the winter, with an eye toward complete removal in the spring.
“Three days later, another big chunk came out,” Lovett said. “They moved it up to the imminent collapse stage. ... We did a lot of planning last Friday and Monday and here we are. The plan is for next fall for the entire dam complex to be re-landscaped to restore the original stream bed.”
The city is hoping to seek a reimbursement for the work from a variety of funding sources — Lovett said they were even holding on to particular pieces of the dam in the hope of getting historical preservation money. Lovett said state officials had been indispensable in the process.
“This is something so foreign to us,” he said. “Thank God for those people who help us through this menagerie of stuff.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.