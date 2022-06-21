Little Harry's may not reopen, but The West Street Grille is poised to take its place.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to award a $5,000 business start-up grant to Tim Urich and Trevor Leonard, who say they plan to open a new restaurant in the location of the longtime downtown mainstay.
"We're very interested in helping revitalize the downtown area," Urich told the board Monday. "Our objective is not to have a high-end restaurant, but to mimic what Jack did."
Co-owners Jack Mangan and Trip Pearce opened Little Harry's in 1997. The restaurant closed "temporarily" in March before they announced a permanent closure earlier this month. Urich, who until recently worked at The Pines, said he and Leonard had been working on a business plan to open a restaurant together before they learned the Little Harry's space would be available.
Their application to the city's Business Incentive Assistance Program, which is administered by the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, said the duo plans to spend up to $100,000 to buy the outgoing restaurant's equipment and make improvements to the space. Urich said they will start off serving dinners only but their goal is to expand to offering lunch. He said the menu will not be "dramatically different" from the eclectic offerings for which Little Harry's was known.
Mangan had said in April that the restaurant's planned reopening had been delayed by an inability to hire, and the Little Harry's Facebook page repeatedly advertised for staff leading up to the closing. Urich said Monday that they had a head chef in place, and they hoped to retain the staff from Little Harry's. He also pledged that he and Leonard would work at the restaurant full-time and would not be absentee owners.
The board voted unanimously to approve the grant as well as a referral to the Heritage Family Credit Union for a loan supported through the program.
