BARRE — Nobody was injured, but two families were displaced by an early morning fire that damaged an Ayers Street duplex on Thursday.
Firefighters were summoned to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. and were able to bring the blaze under control in less than an hour, according to Fire Chief Doug Brent.
Brent said firefighters cleared the scene at 4:30 a.m., but returned after daybreak to confirm their initial conclusions about the cause and origin of the fire.
“It was purely accidental,” Brent said, of a fire he attributed to a mattress that was stored too close to an unshielded light bulb in the second-floor bathroom of one of the two units.
Brent said the smoldering mattress started the fire, which triggered the building’s smoke detectors, alerting its occupants and enabling them to escape without injury.
Barre firefighters were joined at the scene by their counterparts from Montpelier and volunteers from Barre Town.
The East Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department provided coverage for the station in Barre and Williamstown volunteers were on standby, but never called to the scene because firefighters were quickly able to contain the fire.
Brent said the duplex, which is owned by former city councilor and Barre First Constable Scott Gagnon, was damaged, but not destroyed in the fire. However, he said, it likely won’t be habitable for weeks as repairs to the second-floor of one of the units are completed, as well as to its roof.
The American Red Cross of Northern New England is helping the six people displaced by the fire — a list, Brent said, included Gagnon’s daughter and son-in-law, who occupied one of the two units.
Brent said the fire started in the unit rented by the building’s other tenant.
