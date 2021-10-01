Sales of e-bikes (electric powered bikes) in Vermont are on the rise primarily because of a growing interest in outdoor exercise attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in senior bike riders moving from conventionally powered bikes to power-assisted bikes.
“E-bikes are selling well, the growth in sales is here,” said Noah Tautfest, of Bicycle Express in Waterbury. Sales accelerated in the early stages of COVID with people “trying to get outside.”
Today, the growth in sales of e-bikes at his cycle store continues with demand growing. “Fully 30% of sales here are e-bikes,” says Tautfest.
“Estimating people’s ages, a majority of e-bike sales here are in the 65-plus age group,” said Caleb Fredette at Onion River Sports in Montpelier. He sees the growth in sales reflecting the trend that “keeps people riding, which they wouldn’t be doing otherwise,” on a conventional bike.
E-bikes are battery-powered bicycles with an electric motor that allow riders to use the pedal-assist feature from the motor to give peddling a boost. The assist allows riders to pedal longer distances than they might with a conventional gear-changing bike as well as making it much easier to climb hills. In a state like Vermont, these power assisted bikes are proving an advantage to riders who might otherwise have given up riding on all but the flattest roads.
“It’s breathing fresh life into the whole bicycle industry,” offered Doon Hinderyckx at Green Mountain Bike in Rochester.
Hinderyckx’s store sells e-bikes to a wide range of riders including “people who want to have some fun.” COVID-19 pushed sales and at his store there was a “100% increase in e-bike and regular bike sales since the pandemic,” according to Hinderyckx. Over 100 e-bikes have sold this year which is, “twice as many as before the pandemic, and that is with limited availability. I could sell more if I could get more,” he noted.
At the Brattleboro Bicycle Shop Barbara Walsh said e-bike sales have surged as older people move up from conventional bikes to e-bikes. “We’re selling quite a few of them.” Sales here are going to “more people over 60 than 20-year-olds.”
“Vermont’s geography is good for e-bike sales. Walsh attributed the growth in sales to Vermont’s hilly and mountainous terrain, which makes conventional bicycle riding difficult for older riders.
Walsh said “this is e-bike’s time in the sun. People are seeing them out there and the word is spreading.”
Chris Hunt at the Vermont Bicycle Shop in Barre said a growing range of customers are of retirement age. E-bikes have been his top performer for the past three years even before COVID.
This year bike shops note sales have been constrained only by e-bike availability as most brands are made in China and there have been shipping delay issues.
Walsh, in Brattleboro, said her store is having fewer problems with supply because they sell a Dutch brand “which seem to be able to supply easier because shipments arrive at the East Coast.” Supply disruption, especially on the west coast she acknowledged, is a problem. “Supplies can be as far behind as a year or more. It won’t be normal until 2023, says the bike industry.”
“Old baby boomers are buying them,” said Tautfest in Waterbury. “It’s getting back to doing what you did at a younger age. You can now do the ride you thought you couldn’t do.”
Word of mouth is pushing the increase in sales. “It’s motivating people to get out and to keep up with friends who are getting them. It’s not only that they also can afford the bikes, it’s they are looking for exercise and activity.”
E-bikes at the Waterbury bike shop are priced between $1,500 and $10,000. But “most e-bikes sell in the $2,500 price range,” said Tautfest.
The average price for an e-bike sold at Onion River sports is $3,000 and up. Fredette in estimating the age of the buyers said “a majority are in the 65-plus age group.”
At Brattleboro Bicycle Shop e-bike sales gave a big boost to the bottom line. Sales here went from $60,000 in revenue before the pandemic to about $200,000 this year in the first three quarters. “E-bikes are a big ticket item it’s a big boost for us,” said Walsh.
Sales have also received a boost from the Green Mountain Power $200 rebate to its customers who purchase an e-bike.
In Barre prices range from $2,700 to $9,000 for an e-bike with the most popular bikes in the $2,700 range. Hunt said e-bike sales will continue their growth in the state because there are an increasing number of riding opportunities. Also, he said, e-bikers are not just those on the back roads. He sees riders in Montpelier commuting and many are equipped with child carriers. “E-bike riding will be more for regular use than on trails,” he predicted.
Hinderyckx in Rochester sells e-bikes in the $2,000 to $12,000 range. Most sales carry a $3,000 to $6,000 price tag. He’s also anticipating continued sales growth. “The whole COVID experience has restructured a lot of people’s priorities. Retirees have money to spend and are facing their mortality. They want to have some fun and are buying e-bikes.”
In summing up the growth of e-bike sales in Vermont, and elsewhere, Walsh sees a bright future. “We have a lot more active older people so the future looks pretty bright for sales. Also, we sell a significant number of e-bikes to people for whom this is their sole source of transportation and, we sell to people who want to use and e-bike instead of car trips.”
Another boost to continued e-bike sales will occur as the roads get better for cycling. And, finally, Walsh said, if the infrastructure bill now awaiting passage in Congress passes, “there will be a federal tax credit.”
Visit bit.ly/ebikerebatesto find Vermont e-bike rebate information.
