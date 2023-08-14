MONTPELIER — So far, the July floods appear to have caused at least $12 million in losses to Vermont’s agricultural industry, damaging over 18,000 acres.
These numbers aren’t final, according to Scott Waterman, spokesman for the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, who said the state is looking for any farmers or agricultural business people who sustained any level of damage to complete a survey before the end of August.
The survey can be found online at bit.ly/814agsurvey. It closes on Aug. 28.
The survey had been open for 15 days as of Monday, when the interim figures were released by the agency.
So far, 205 agriculture businesses have responded. The total losses are estimated at $12,283,704 with 18,170 acres having been impacted. The average annual lost income is 30%. Out of those who responded, 38% reported losing crops meant for wholesale or retail markets, 35% lost animal feed, 20% reported damage to soil or land, and 7% reported damage to their infrastructure and equipment.
“We are getting this data from farmers who are making educated guesses and determinations around what their losses are, so those numbers could change when it comes to (Farm Service Agency) and (United States Department of Agriculture) taking a look at things,” said Waterman.
The goal behind collecting this data is to give people making decisions an accurate picture of what happened, said Waterman. It will be helpful in drawing federal aid, but will also inform decisions about the future.
Farmers and other agriculture businesses who were damaged by the floods that occurred between July 7 and July 18 should report it to 211, said Waterman, and to their local Farm Service Agency. They should fill out the agency’s survey as well. The agency claims it takes between five and 10 minutes to complete, and can be resubmitted if more damage is discovered or re-estimated.
The interim data includes monetary damage reported by county:
Franklin, $289,000
Chittenden, $1,552,725
Orleans, $334,025
Essex, $120,000
Lamoille, $1,287,300
Caledonia, $971,963
Washington, $1,064,700
Addison, $2,056,955
Rutland, $391,000
Windsor, $1,101,225
Bennington, $2,005,000
Windham, $667,200
Orange, $442,611
According to the survey, more than 69% of those who’ve responded say they don’t carry crop insurance.
Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts has appointed a task force to look over this data and come up with a report for federal and state policymakers on both short-term recovery needs, as well as the long-term. Dr. Roy Beckford, of University of Vermont Extension, and Nicole Dubuque, of the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, will co-chair the task force.
On Sunday, the agency announced that the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Vermont will use $4 million to help the state’s agriculture industry recover from the floods.
“NRCS recognizes the incredible hardships faced by producers across the state of Vermont,” stated Travis Thomason, Vermont state conservationist. “In difficult times like these, it is incredibly important for us to stand by those affected by the flooding so we can get back to being our best.”
The EQIP-Disaster Assistance is available for cover crops, critical area planting, fencing, pasture and hay planting, mulching, residue and tillage management, reduced till and feed management.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 1. This can be done at one’s local NRCS service center.
“Practices approved for EQIP-Disaster funding do not overlap with the Farm Service Agency’s Emergency Conservation Program (ECP),” according to a release from the agriculture agency. “Producers should seek assistance either through ECP or EQIP depending on the type of practice(s) that was damaged.”
Sen. Robert Starr, D-Orleans, chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, said the Legislature will likely take a look at flood management issues during the 2024 session.
Starr said he believes the way rivers are being managed now needs to be looked at, adding that his ideas on the matter might not be popular with other decision makers.
“The attitude is, let the waters run where they may. Well, I’m getting along in age now, but I can remember for years growing up and even early on, in the summertime, when things were really dry here in Vermont, they would go in and take gravel out of these spots in the rivers where it had run down from upstream, but today they don’t,” he said. “They don’t even want you to take a log out of a river, so, of course, things are going to back up and it’s going to run where it may.”
