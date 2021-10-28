BARRE — An East Montpelier man is accused of ripping a parking meter out of the ground and making off with it.
Garrett Webster Johnson, 29, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of grand larceny and unlawful mischief. If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Officer Jesse Fecher, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on Sept. 11 he received a report about a parking meter that had been ripped from the ground and stolen on Merchants Row. Fecher said police found an empty hole where the parking meter used to be near TD Bank.
The officer said an employee at the bar Gusto’s reported he had just removed Johnson from the business. The employee reported Johnson had a gun holstered on his hip and another witness reported she had seen Johnson, with a gun on his hip, steal the parking meter, according to court records.
Fecher said he contacted Johnson on Sept. 19 and asked him about the parking meter. He said Johnson responded he “didn’t have a need for a parking meter.” Fecher said Johnson then reported he hadn’t even been on Merchants Row when the meter was stolen. The officer noted at that point he had not told Johnson where the parking meter had been taken from. He said Johnson explained he knew about the stolen parking meter from talking to employees at the bar.
The affidavit doesn’t say how Johnson removed the parking meter, but Fecher said Johnson drives a black Dodge Ram which was seen on Merchants Row when the meter was removed.
Fecher said the meter was valued at $1,200. Court records don’t indicate whether the parking meter was recovered.
