WALLINGFORD — While the state says it would like to replace a bridge over the Mill River in East Wallingford with a $2 million pedestrian bridge, residents would prefer it be kept the way it is even if it costs $20 million to repair.
At least that was the impression given by the crowd at Monday’s select board meeting, where Agency of Transportation planners held a “local concerns” meeting over the fate of Bridge 15.
The bridge is on Route 155, also known as Village Street, just south of where Route 155/Village Street intersects Route 103.
Laura Stone, AOT project manager, gave an overview of the bridge’s condition and its repair history.
A copy of her presentation and other information on the project can be found at bit.ly/0407Bridge online.
The bridge was closed Jan. 7 after a hole opened up in the deck in the southbound lane. It was repaired in February, but due to the bridge’s overall poor condition it's now being inspected annually and, AOT believes, needs to be addressed in some way.
“So of the alternatives we’re considering at this point, no action is off the table, as this is rated in poor condition,” said Stone. “Something needs to happen. We talked about doing a permanent closure of Bridge 15 with intersection improvements to Vermont 103 and 140, so the tractor trailers can navigate that intersection. That project cost is about half a million dollars. There would be some permanent property acquisition required on the Mount Holly side for that intersection improvement.”
Stone noted that this project is in the very early stages of planning and that the diagrams and images she was showing are quite rough.
“The next alternative that we looked at was to replace Bridge 15 with a pedestrian bridge only, so close it to vehicular traffic and keep it open only to pedestrians, along with intersection improvements to Vermont 103 and Vermont 140,” she said. “This project has an approximate cost of about $2 million.”
The bridge’s span is 180 feet long. It was built in the 1940s. Stone said a new bridge able to withstand vehicular traffic would be expected to last 75 years.
She said a full repair is expected to cost around $20 million. In that case, the intersection of Route 103 and Route 140 would be unchanged.
“Our preferred alternative here is to replace Bridge 15 with a pedestrian-only structure,” she said. “This would turn Village Street into a dead-end road, and we would improve the intersection of Vermont Route 103 and Vermont Route 140. It is the most cost-effective solution that meets the needs of the project.”
The people, many of whom said they live in East Wallingford along Village Street, were not in favor of that.
“I’m one of the two residents that live on Route 103 between these two intersections,” said Tom Barone. “I am vehemently opposed to the elimination of that bridge. I don’t care if it costs you $20 million.”
Closing the bridge permanently would increase traffic on Route 103 past his house, which already gives him a hard enough time pulling out of his driveway. Some traffic is to be expected, he said, but he also said there are problems with the intersections and tractor trailers being able to turn.
Mark Barone said he also lives on Route 103 near the bridge, and he’s deputy chief of the Wallingford Volunteer Fire Department. He’s had issues with traffic while leaving his home for emergency calls and feels the state should spend the money needed to get the bridge back in regular order.
Bruce Dobbins, who represents Wallingford on the Rutland Regional Transportation Advisory Committee, said he agrees with the Barones and others who spoke on keeping the bridge as-is, but if not, the Route 103 and Route 140 intersection still needs traffic lights.
“There is no way these people are going to get out of that intersection safely unless there’s a red light there,” he said.
Some who spoke also noted that during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 that bridge was the only way some would have been able to leave East Wallingford.
