BURLINGTON - The government continues to investigate additional suspects in the multi-million dollar fraud involving federal EB-5 investment projects in the Northeast Kingdom, according to one of the lead prosecutors in the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf made the comment as lawyers and the presiding judge discussed Friday whether to make public two federal search warrants.
Ariel Quiros, 64, of Key Biscayne, Florida, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud to obtain money through false pretenses for his involvement with the Jay Peak Biomedical Research Park in Newport.
Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak Ski Resort and the reported mastermind, is awaiting sentencing, but two other co-defendants are moving toward trial.
William Stenger, 71, of Newport, the former president and CEO of Jay Peak and William Kelly, 71, of Weston, Florida, an adviser to Quiros, pleaded not guilty in May 2019 to 10 criminal counts.
In the end, Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford agreed with the prosecution that records for a 2016 search warrant could be made public. He agreed a 2018 search warrant must remain sealed while the federal investigation continues.
Stenger and Kelly are due to go on trial in April in U.S. District Court, presumably in Rutland. The trial is expected to last up to eight weeks, lawyers have said.
Prosecutor Van de Graff and defense lawyer Brooks McArthur for Stenger and Robert Goldstein for Kelly said they had concerns about the trial starting in April in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, they questioned whether the federal courthouse in Rutland would be able to provide proper social distancing for jurors, lawyers, defendants, court officials and media.
“Moving this trial to Rutland will be a disaster,” McArthur said during the video hearing in Burlington. He suggested one of the major South Burlington hotels could better handle the trial in a ballroom.
Crawford had earlier suggested the possibility of moving the trial to a makeshift courtroom in a large ballroom at a Rutland hotel. He said the hotel might appreciate the extra business.
Crawford said an April trial was looking dim. He said summer or fall was more likely, but made no final ruling.
The lawyers mentioned there are 89 potential witnesses and many will be coming from out of state and are going to need to be quarantined.
Crawford said he remains committed to trying to keep the courthouse in Rutland open during the pandemic. He said he would have to ask Federal Judge Christina Reiss if he could displace her in the fifth-floor courtroom assigned to her in Burlington.
In other news from the hearing, McArthur and Goldsmith apparently will not be working on a joint defense, but rather individually.
McArthur, in a Sept. 10 email to Goldsmith, made it clear Stenger is going to blame Kelly and Quiros and other for the fraud case.
“I want to communicate to you that central to Bill Stenger’s defense at trial will be that Ariel Quiros and Bill Kelly (as well as others) acted in concert to defraud investors in the Jay Peak and Anc Bio EB-5 projects and purposefully conspired to keep Bill Stenger in the dark about their fraudulent activity as Quiros and Kelly knew that if Bill Stenger found out what was going on, he would have put a stop to their criminal activities,” McArthur wrote.
McArthur went on to say, “At trial, we plan on making every effort to demonstrate that Bill Kelly was aware and involved in the criminal activity.”
That email sparked a motion by Goldsmith to seek separate trials for the two men. Crawford said he would consider the request down the line.
Stenger’s defense team said it wants access to Quiros before the trial and certainly wants to consider him a key defense witness. Attorney David Williams, who also is representing Stenger, said Quiros declined a voluntary interview recently.
Williams said it is essential that Quiros be sentenced before the next trial so he can be called as a witness.
Crawford said Quiros might still be able to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Williams said the statute of limitations has expired on any past criminal acts. Also, he said the state could say it was not contemplating any court action.
In addition to pleading guilty to the conspiracy charge, Quiros has admitted to money laundering in April 2015 by using investor funds for personal expenses, including writing a $6 million check to the Internal Revenue Service.
His third guilty count was for concealment of material information from the government in connection with the fraud that began in 2008. Quiros failed to disclose that one of his partners, Jong Weon Choi, a South Korean businessman, was detained by authorities in his homeland in early 2013, records show.
Quiros could go to prison for more than 8 years for being the architect behind the scandal, according to the signed plea agreement reached with prosecutors. The defense can ask for less.
The U.S. government has said Choi, who operated AnC Bio in Korea, was a “hidden partner” in the Vermont investment deal also known as the AnC Vermont project.
The Vermont indictment noted after Choi’s arrest in Korea, Quiros and others sought to further conceal Choi’s participation in the Vermont project. Quiros and two other co-defendants falsely stated Choi was not under investigation for financial crimes in Korea, the Vermont indictment noted.
Their claims were made even though Choi was detained for part of 2013 and for most of 2014 as the criminal investigation against him in Korea proceeded, prosecutors in Vermont said.
Choi is named in 10 criminal counts in the federal indictment in Vermont, but he remains at large.
Quiros initially pleaded not guilty to 12 felony charges, including seven counts of wire fraud and three counts of false statements. Those other nine pending charges will be dropped at sentencing.
