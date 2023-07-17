Rutland City Police have issued traffic advisories for Monday and Tuesday related to the services for Officer Jessica Ebbighausen.

Clement Road will be closed from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday for the public viewing at Rutland Recreation Community Center.

