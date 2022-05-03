Eco Car Wash plans to tear down the former Ground Round to build what the company founder said will be their fourth location.
Aaron Vincelette, the company's founder, went before the Board of Aldermen Monday to request an 8,659 gallon per day water allocation for the site, which was approved unanimously.
Vincelette said his first facility, on James Brown Drive in Williston, was built out of recycled materials from a decommissioned aircraft carrier and uses recycled water and biodegradable soaps. He said their business model involves offering monthly subscriptions for owners of modern cars that might benefit from more frequent cleaning than older models.
"As cars are getting more and more technological, they have more sensors on them," he said. "Those sensors need to operate all the time."
Vincelette said he was about a week away from closing on the property, adjacent to the entrance to now-defunct Diamond Run Mall, after which he would begin the Act 250 process. More specifics on construction plans were not immediately available Tuesday.
The company has a second location in Plattsburg, New York, with plans for two others, one likely to be complete prior to Rutland and a fifth after, according to Vincelette.
The Ground Round has been closed since March 2020, when the building was damaged in an after-hours fire. Firefighters said fire damage was contained to the kitchen but there was smoke damage throughout the building. The owners said at the time they were bringing in contractors for repairs, but the COVID-19 pandemic took hold later that month and the restaurant never reopened.
The site had been Ground Round since 2017, and prior to that the building had housed a Ponderosa Steak House. The Ponderosa had been there since the late 1980s — predating the mall — and its original water and sewer hook-up was the subject of local controversy that ultimately led to a lawsuit.
The current proposal showed no such controversy, with the aldermen approving the request without discussion.
