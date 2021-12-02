A $90 million surplus could lower state education taxes by as much as 9%, according to the tax department.
Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio made the announcement in the so-called “December 1 letter” delivered to the Legislature on Wednesday. The annual letter forecasts the education tax yields for resident homeowners and the non-homestead tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. A higher yield can translate to a lower tax rate.
In a press release, Bolio called the surplus “unprecedented,” explaining it was driven by higher-than-expected performance of the non-property tax revenues in the Education Fund, lower-than-expected costs for education property tax credits in the fiscal year 2022, and “enhanced surplus” from fiscal year 2021.
“I don't know that we've ever had something even close to that amount on the bottom line of the Education Fund coming in year over year,” Bolio said in an interview Thursday.
While state statute dictates that all of the surplus be applied to reduce forecasted property tax rates, he said it was ultimately up to the Legislature to determine how those funds get used.
To that end, Bolio presented two scenarios in the letter: one assuming the roughly $90 million surplus is applied toward lowering property taxes (“Scenario A”) and another assuming those funds are not applied (“Scenario B”)
In Scenario A, the fiscal year 2023 homestead yield forecasted to be $13,846 compared to $11,317 for the current fiscal year. The income yield is forecasted to be $16,705 compared to $13,770.
The average homestead tax rate is projected to decrease by 21.4 cents over the current fiscal year. The statewide base non-homestead tax rate is forecasted to decrease by 22.7 cents.
In Scenario B, the fiscal year 2023 homestead yield is forecasted to be $12,937; the income yield is forecasted to be $15,484.
Tax rates in Scenario A would result in an average tax bill decrease of 8.9% for all payers, according to the letter. Tax rates in Scenario B would result in an average tax bill decrease of 2.5%.
The letter added that spending per equalized pupil is projected to increase by 4.74% on average, from $17,207 to $18,023.
While an increase to the tax yield is good news, Bolio cautioned in the letter that the surplus was a one-time benefit and advised that the state “must be careful not to use it in ways that build ongoing costs which would need to be covered by future property taxes.”
He also pointed out that the tax yield is one of several factors used to calculate property tax bills — the others being the common level of appraisal (CLA) and per-pupil spending, the latter of which, he said, was still the main driver of a town’s tax rate.
Bolio drew particular attention to the CLA, a metric used by the state to equalize education property tax rates that keeps each town's grand list values are in sync with its fair-market property values.
He said that CLAs are expected to decrease in many communities around the state due to increased real estate prices compared to historical values. The result will be higher actual tax rates in those towns than the forecasted statewide rate.
“So I think that in many of these communities where we're going to see a reduction in the CLA — possibly a substantial reduction in the CLA — that's going to offset, so to speak, part of this forecasted average property tax rate decrease,” he said.
Bolio further cautioned school districts to be mindful of how they deploy the nearly $400 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
While he acknowledged that ESSER money can be impactful in the short term by funding infrastructure improvements and student programming, he reminded districts it was not a replacement for ongoing revenue needs and urged them not to create “budget cliffs” that will manifest once these funds are spent.
Bolio concluded the letter, stating that the governor is advocating that half the surplus be applied to property taxes while the remaining $45 million be “reinvested” to pay for “one-time school capital construction costs that will directly enhance workforce development programs,” such as making enhancements to career technical education centers.
Ted Plemenos, finance director at Rutland City Public Schools, said the projected yield represented a “material impact” but, like Bolio, he was quick to temper expectations, explaining that applying the 22% increase projected in Scenario A to the current tax rate without applying other factors like the CLA and per-pupil spending would be misleading to taxpayers.
Plemenos added that it’s possible that the projected yield could be revised before the end of the current budgeting process, as it was last year when the Legislature adjusted it from $10,763 to $11,385.
He said one Agency of Education official, in an email to school district business managers, suggested using the more conservative Scenario B when building their budgets given the uncertainties around how lawmakers will ultimately decide to apply the surplus.
“So (the tax department has) defined a range. It's very likely that the real answer will end up at some point on that range but, whether it's at one end or another or in between, will depend upon the deliberations in the Legislature,” said Plemenos.
Bolio acknowledged that the letter was never meant to be a “crystal ball,” rather, it’s meant to start the conversation for legislators and school boards. He noted that further adjustments are likely to occur when lawmakers return to the Statehouse in January.
“It'll be part of the discussion this coming session but, in many ways, we're fortunate to have such an expansive surplus and figure out how to use it,” he said.
