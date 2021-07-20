City education tax rates are going up for the coming year.
The Rutland City homestead property tax rate for fiscal year 2022 will increase 8%, or 13 cents — from $1.51 to $1.64 per $100 of property value — according to the Vermont Department of Taxes.
The non-homestead tax rate is up about 3 cents, from $1.69 to $1.72.
The city’s residential tax rate is set each July by the Board of Aldermen based on the sum of the homestead tax rate, which is set by the state but based on city school district’s annual budget; and the municipal tax rate, which is set by the city.
The non-residential rate, which is similarly calculated, is based on the sum of the city’s municipal tax rate and the non-homestead rate, which is set by the state based on budgets submitted by all Vermont school districts.
Rutland City Public Schools Director of Finance Ted Plemenos delivered the news to the Board of Alderman Monday evening, reporting that the RCPS expenditure budget for fiscal year 2022 is set at $58 million – an $800,000 reduction from the previous year.
“We have more than offset increased costs with reductions in terms of staff cuts and efficiencies and some cost deferrals,” he said.
However, Plemenos noted that the district, for the last several years, been drawing down a working capital surplus, which had the effect of supplementing local revenues. In the last fiscal year, the district used about $4 million of the surplus. For fiscal year 2022, another $1 million will be applied.
As a result, the net share of RCPS expenses funded by the state will increase from $32 million to $34 million in fiscal year 2022, contributing to the higher homestead tax rate.
Plemenos continued that while total expenses are down, the average cost per pupil is budgeted to go up 6%, from $15,927 to $16,956.
Spending per equalized pupil is a key factor in determining tax rates. A lower equalized per-pupil count means higher tax rates for a district.
This year, the state agreed to hold school districts’ average daily membership (ADM) numbers — that is the average number of students enrolled in a district over a specific period of time — to pre-pandemic levels, acknowledging the potential loss of students to homeschooling and other COVID-related dislocations.
Plemenos reported that RCPS’ ADM numbers ended up being 2% lower than anticipated. He also noted that while the state kept ADM from decreasing, it did not do the same for equalized per-pupil numbers.
To calculate equalized per-pupil spending, the state applies a weighted formula that reflects the resources a district needs to educate students based on certain characteristics, including students living in rural areas, students from low-income backgrounds, students with different learning needs and students for whom English is not their primary language.
Plemenos referenced the recently convened joint task force of Vermont lawmakers that is exploring how to update the state’s weighting formula, explaining that a new formula would likely benefit the city.
According to a 2019 report commissioned by the Legislature the existing formula, which is more than 20 years old, is “outdated,” with more than half of the school districts in Vermont having been under-weighted.
RCPS is part of the Vermont Coalition for Student Equity, a coalition of more than 20 mostly under-weighted school districts from around the state that are advocating for an overhaul of the formula.
“We are under-weighted. The school district is not getting ample compensation for what we’re having to do,” said Plemenos.
Plemenos pointed to a simulation included in the report, based on fiscal year 2018 data that projected the city would see a 30-cent reduction to its tax rate — a 20% decrease.
However, he was quick to qualify that it was a single simulation and others may yield different results.
Speaking Tuesday, Plemenos also noted that new weights would not be implemented anytime soon. The task force has until the end of the year to deliver its final report, and even then Plemenos said implementation would be a ways off.
“That weighting study will not likely at all affect this coming budget that will be developed in the fall for fiscal (year) 2023,” he said. “While it doesn’t say that there’ll be any kind of near-term alleviation of the financial pressure, it does provide an indication of the scope of the challenge that was created by the underfunding.”
He explained that he chose to include the findings of the study to create awareness about the task force and to encourage people to talk to their legislators about it.
“If there’s any message that I could give you this evening ... it would be, please call your representatives, please call your senators for Rutland City and say, ‘We need this implemented now,’” he told the Aldermen Monday night.
During Plemenos’ presentation, Alderman Thomas DePoy asked why per-pupil costs had, by his estimate, tripled in the past 20 years.
RCPS Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss explained that the change was a definitional one. Previously, school districts only included local expenditures in the budgets they presented to voters. However, a subsequent change in statute in the wake of Acts 60 and 68 required them to present the entire expenditure budget.
“It hurt, in terms of the cost per pupil, districts like Rutland City where we are bigger recipients of federal funds,” he said.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis expressed her displeasure with the rate increase and told Plemenos that she would like to see some reform in education funding.
“The taxpayers of this city cannot continue to absorb these costs,” she said. “It is frustrating for an alderman who’s has sat here for these years, and every time we set the tax rate, who struggles to find a nickel to offset the municipal side and come in flat or below and have it wiped out by your increases on the school side. Something has to change.”
Plemenos said he sympathized.
“I feel very bad that we’re talking about a 13-cent increase, but I can look you straight in the eye and say, I worked it as hard as I could and didn’t leave any stone unturned,” he said.
Davis said, in the future, she would prefer to meet with Plemenos “sooner rather than later.”
“Not that I want to control school side, not that I want to control your budget. I want to understand it. I want to be able to comment on it,” she said. “The bottom line is relief to taxpayers. This was a tough year — a lot of people still are not back to work — and they’re going to get hit with an increase, and it’s owned by the school, and it’s unfortunate. So hopefully, maybe next year, we can do better.”
Plemenos responded saying he welcomed “all good ideas.”
“Anytime you want to invite me back,” he said, “I’ll be glad to be here.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(1) comment
"Shoot the messenger" tactics again by the BOA. Typical. Cover your ears and your eyes and then spout off at the end. The funding formulas for education, especially at the state level, are so convoluted that it's impossible for anyone to proactively stay on top of it all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.