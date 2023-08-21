Educators from across southern Vermont and New York learned how to help cultivate compassion and empathy in their schools at the Sweethearts & Heroes Circle Training last week hosted by Rutland Town School.
According to a news release from S&H following the event, the organization “is a student empowerment and empathy activation team that aims to prevent bullying and suicide with a focus on the basic components of social-emotional learning.”
S&H offers trainings and presentations for students and administrators that center on its principles of empathy and action; circle, which is built on the ancient ritual of communicating in a circle to build empathy; and BRAVES Buddies, a program which trains older students in bully drills that they can then teach to younger students.
The two-day restorative seminar took place on Aug. 16-17 and, according to the release, primed educators on the strategies that build empathy and compassion in classrooms. The training followed a presentation the organization gave RTS students back in May on the S&H curriculum.
“(S&H) said, ‘We want to come back and do some training for teachers for free. Can we use your school?’ I jumped on it. It was a very powerful two days and I think it really brought us back to the importance of that human (connection) of face-to-face talking and being shut off from all the outside noise and the digital world we live in,” said RTS Principal Sarah Tetzlaff.
Of the 25 educators that attended this week, Tetzlaff said she and five other members of her staff completed the training, including Assistant Principal Mike Lamarre. She added that the event was free of charge to attendees, thanks to a sponsorship from Alderman Chevrolet.
According to Lamarre, much of the training involved learning how to set up and guide conversation between one another and between students in a way that encourages empathy.
“The baseline of it was really about building connections and relationships and showing us an avenue to do that,” Lamarre said. “To an extent, having teachers be vulnerable with each other (and) with students in those circles is one way you can build those connections.”
S&H Founder and Director Tom Murphy said the purpose of circling for adults and students is to listen and practice understanding your community members at a basic, human-to-human level.
“Our circles have always been about creating community and a culture of belonging so that when there is a problem, when tempers do flare, you have a much better chance of controlling behaviors (because) I’ve humanized you,” Murphy said. “That’s really what happens in circle.”
Murphy also said that discussions covered S&H’s novel, “13 Pillows for Affective Teachers,” which focuses on the themes of the organization’s curriculum through real stories of S&H participants.
RTS Guidance Counselor Kate Daley, who also attended the training, said that her big takeaway from the event was to be comfortable and open with people, adding that she learned more discussion activators and questions to ask when working with students and fellow staff.
She added that students worked on similar concepts during the presentations S&H gave in May, which she said primarily focused on listening and having empathy for others.
“I know in the circles I did with my students, we had students crying and teachers crying — not that they were upset, it was just a big, emotional thing,” Daley said. “I think it helped our students realize that adults are humans, too.”
Tetzlaff said the educator workshop was a great lesson in vulnerability and trust, adding that she absolutely sees these techniques being applied both in student and staff settings.
“Our goal with all our kids at Rutland Town is we want them to leave here with great communication skills and integrity and we want them to be nice people — and they are. These skills within circle training just reinforce the (importance of) being kind, having empathy and having fun,” Tetzlaff said. “It was really important, really valuable and got us more excited to kick off school next week.”