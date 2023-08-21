Educators from across southern Vermont and New York learned how to help cultivate compassion and empathy in their schools at the Sweethearts & Heroes Circle Training last week hosted by Rutland Town School.

According to a news release from S&H following the event, the organization “is a student empowerment and empathy activation team that aims to prevent bullying and suicide with a focus on the basic components of social-emotional learning.”

