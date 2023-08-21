BURLINGTON — Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in mosquitoes trapped in Grand Isle and Franklin counties.
This is the first time the disease has been found in Vermont since 2015, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and Markets, which traps and sends mosquitoes to the Department of Health Laboratory.
The EEE positive mosquitoes were collected on Aug. 8 in Alburgh and Swanton.
West Nile virus, another mosquito-borne illness, was also found in Alburgh and Vergennes.
According to the agriculture department, most people infected with EEE show no symptoms, or they show mild symptoms such as fever, chills, fatigue and aches. Those who develop severe symptoms can experience brain-swelling. About a third of the people with severe EEE don’t survive and if they do, they may be disabled because of it. Symptoms appeared between four and 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. People who think they’ve been infected should contact a medical provider immediately.
The last human cases of EEE in Vermont were found in 2012 and led to the deaths of two people.
A study in 2010 showed antibodies for the virus in deer and moose across the state.
"EEE can be life-threatening. It’s important that people take this seriously and take measures now to protect themselves and their families from getting mosquito bites," stated Health Commissioner Mark Levine, in a news release. “These results are site specific, but we know from experience that West Nile virus and EEE can potentially be found in many places around Vermont.”
There is no special treatment for EEE, nor is there a vaccine for it that can be used on humans, according to the department, meaning that it’s best to not be bitten by a mosquito in the first place.
To avoid bites, the Department of Health recommends wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants when outside, to avoid being outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are particularly active, and to use insect repellent. People should also remove standing pools of water from around where they live, cover outdoor child playpens and the like with mosquito netting, and keep their screen doors repaired.
Horses should be vaccinated against these diseases, according to the agriculture department. In 2012, two unvaccinated horses reportedly from EEE.