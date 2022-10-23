Name: Brenda Siegel
Age: 45
Party: Democrat
Experience: Policy advocate, educator, and small business owner.
What motivated you to run for governor?
In the last six years, things that matter most to Vermonters have not gotten better, they have gotten worse. Vermont has not gotten more affordable, it’s become less. The housing crisis has been barreling at us and there is no plan. We have seen the most overdose deaths in the history of our state and the governor keeps vetoing the bills. The climate crisis is exploding, and our Public Utilities Commission is preventing progress. What I know is that there are solutions. We don’t have to throw our hands up anymore. Together we can have safe and strong communities. I know that there are Vermonters all across the state who are not able to give up even though it’s hard. I’m running for governor because I know that together, we can build a brighter future for our children and the Vermont that we all love so much. Our children are watching and they need to know that we are ready for this moment.
What are the biggest challenges facing the governor?
Housing. Whether you are experiencing homelessness or upper-middle income in this state, there is nowhere for you to live. There is no mobility and that is not good for our communities, our workforce or for individuals. We need a strategic plan to make sure that Vermonters have a place to live.
The Overdose Crisis: On March 8, 2018, my nephew died of an overdose after a year in recovery. He was the son of my brother, who died just over 20 years earlier, also while using heroin. In 2018, I released a four part plan to heal the Overdose Crisis, which has gained traction across the state and country. Since then, I have traveled around speaking to state attorneys, police chiefs, legislators, and those in active use and recovery to work together for strong drug policy. In that time, we have seen the most overdose deaths in the history of our state, and we are not making progress.
Bold Climate Action. We must take steps to meaningfully address our reliance on fossil fuels. It is critical that green infrastructure be accessible to all Vermonters, not just the wealthy. We must increase public transportation, make sure climate solutions can make it to lo- and moderate-income Vermonters, and support our small farms in transitioning to carbon sequestration. Vermont needs a governor who will work with the legislature to ensure a vibrant Vermont for future generations with clean air, swimmable/drinkable water, and survivable conditions.
How do you plan to address those challenges?
Housing: In order to fully address the housing crisis in Vermont, we need a plan that does not just look good on paper, but actually meets the need. We need a full analysis of both current and predicted housing needs from those experiencing homelessness all the way to folks with upper-middle income.
The plan must include: Strategic investments in emergency, transitional, and permanent housing, including meaningful paths to homeownership. There must be a short- and long-term plan. I released a housing plan after a year of research alongside a small group of advocates and as governor I will implement that plan.
Overdose Crisis: We must focus on harm reduction first, treatment and recovery on demand, including medically assisted treatment on demand, dual diagnosis support, and criminal justice reform. We must use the up-to-date science and data, and listen to lived-experience experts, so that we stop burying our children. Our communities deserve to be safe, healthy and vibrant. We need a comprehensive transition which will ultimately create better outcomes for all Vermonters.
Climate: Increase public transportation. Ensure that heat pumps, solar panels and electric cars can make it to low- and moderate-income families, because we are mostly made up of moderate-income families. Support our small farms in transitioning to carbon sequestration. Build in-state renewable energy.
Explain why you identify with your party affiliation.
In a time when we are so divided, we have to figure out a way to bridge our differences. I am the chair of the Newfane Town Democratic Committee, and a delegate to the Windham County Democratic Committee. This campaign is about bringing people together, not rooting people out. That’s the work we have to do together as a state and as a coordinated effort.
Like our nation, our state is sharply being divided by partisanship. How do you plan to bring sides together?
One of the most important aspects of my leadership style is that I build coalitions of people that have different opinions than me. We have to remember that the issues we’re facing are not partisan. The housing crisis impacts all of us. It is not just Democrats, Progressives or Republicans burying their children.
I’ve spent many years successfully working on legislation at both the state and federal level on a wide range of issues. In our state I’ve worked alongside our legislators to craft, introduce and pass legislation. I’ve worked with advocates, and people on the ground, to bring their voices into the legislative process. I’ve had that same opportunity to work with national partners. For example, just recently we passed a major piece of opioid legislation that earned 148 Republican votes in a very divided House.
On the administrative level, I’ve served on the GA Working Group, the Public Transit Advisory Commission, and worked alongside administrators on many other issues. Through that work I’ve gotten an inside look at how the administration can work better for Vermonters and save ourselves from some of the mistakes of the last six years.
On a personal level, I’ve experienced many of the issues that we’ve discussed on this campaign. We know that when people who have lived experience are at the table, we find real solutions to those problems. I have the right experience for this moment to lead us forward.
We need proactive leadership for the future of Vermont.
Describe yourself in one adjective, and explain why you identify with it?
Tenacious: I am a woman who has ideas, wants to get them done, and will fight to get them done. I slept on the State House steps for 27 nights in the winter of 2021 to ensure that Vermonters had roofs over their heads. I have stood beside families who have lost loved ones to the overdose crisis, and I am not at all deterred by a challenge. I know that when we come together, we can solve the problems that we all face.
What differentiates you as a candidate?
Like so many Vermonters, I have seen the promise of opportunity slip away. There are so many Vermonters who are struggling, but make it work anyway. And they are the leaders that we need. This campaign is about bringing people together, not rooting people out. I have worked on policy from the ground, to the legislature, to the administrative level. We need a governor who not only has the right experience for right now, but knows what it’s like to live in today’s Vermont that is becoming less and less affordable. Together, we can move forward to build a Vermont that works for all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.