Name: Phil Scott
Age: 64
Party: Republican
Experience: Former business owner, state senator, lieutenant governor, governor for three terms, and father of two girls.
What motivated you to run for governor again?
It’s all about helping Vermonters and making our state an even better place to live, work and raise a family. Before the pandemic, we were making real progress on growing the economy, making Vermont more affordable and protecting the most vulnerable. Understandably, as we managed a once-in-a-century crisis, our priorities had to change. But now, we have an unprecedented opportunity with hundreds of millions in federal and state funds to make transformational investments in housing, infrastructure, climate change, downtown development and more. Me and my seasoned team are already deploying these funds and are eager to see that through.
What are the biggest challenges facing the governor in the next term?
Our demographics are the biggest challenges we face. People are aging out of the workforce faster than people are entering. Right now, we have tens of thousands of jobs open and among the lowest unemployment rates in the country. No single sector is immune from this workforce challenge and that is why we need to do everything we can to attract more people to fill the jobs we have available.
How do you plan to address those challenges?
In order to attract more people, we need more housing stock, more homes and businesses connected to fiber, and we need Vermont to be more affordable and competitive with other states. These are not new priorities for me and my administration. In fact, year after year I have put forward legislative policies and budgets that support these priorities. While we have made some progress, not everyone shared my sense of urgency. Over the past two sessions, thanks to an influx of federal dollars, I was able to work with the legislature to invest over $100 million in workforce and economic development initiatives, over $250 million in housing, $200 million for weatherization and other climate mitigation measures, over $350 million in broadband, and over $200 million in water and wastewater infrastructure. We also worked with the legislature to deliver a nearly $40 million tax relief package. Some of these investments may take a while before we see the benefits, but this doesn’t mean we should stop here. As I’ve always done, I’ll present the legislature with a budget and policies that will help us achieve these priorities.
Explain why you identify with your party affiliation.
Party affiliation does not define me. I think many Vermonters are well aware of this. However, I am fiscally conservative and believe government should live within its means, just as families live within theirs. But I’m also socially moderate and support a woman’s right to choose, have the freedom to be who they want, and believe we need to do more to help the BIPOC community. I’ll continue to lead and govern with compassion and pragmatism, and remain focused on overcoming the challenges we have and the opportunities in front of us.
Like our nation, our state is sharply being divided by partisanship. How do you plan to bring sides together?
We have to remember our children are watching, and we owe it to them to show them how to treat each other with civility. The best way to do this is to lead by example. That’s why I’ve always worked with people regardless of their party affiliation, I’ve never run a negative campaign, and I’ll continue to treat others — even when we disagree — with dignity and respect. Here’s a simple rule of thumb: The letter next to a name on a ballot, or differences of opinion or policy, should not incite fear or anger, and it shouldn’t alter the way you talk, listen to, or learn from others.
Describe yourself in one adjective, and explain why you identify with it?
Pragmatic. I have a way of looking at things sensibly and realistically. I listen to all points of view, take all information into consideration, and then make the best decision I can for all Vermonters. Sometimes this means having the courage to change your mind, and other times it means making really tough decisions, even if they’re politically unpopular.
What differentiates you as a candidate?
My 35 years as a small-business owner and my 22 years of public service, including six years as lieutenant governor and six years as governor, but perhaps more importantly, being honest with Vermonters. I’m not going to over-promise just to get your vote. What I will do, is tell you what my priorities are and focus on achieving those in the most practical and affordable way.
