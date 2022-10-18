Name: David Zuckerman
Age: 51
Party: Progressive/Democrat
Experience: Former lieutenant governor (2017-21); former state senator (2013-17); former state representative (1997-2011).
-- What motivated you to run for lieutenant governor?
I have loved being a public servant for nearly 20 years of my life. During the past two years while not in public service, I have received emails and calls from a wide array of people asking me to help them engage in what is happening in Montpelier or requesting help with their needs. I have continued to do my best to find them answers or empower them to fight for the change that they want to see. Late last fall, I had numerous people from across the state reach out to me and urge me to run because they missed having my leadership in the lieutenant governor’s office. My deep passion and commitment to working for better wages and economic justice, the environment and tackling the climate crisis and social justice such as reproductive liberty and racial justice in education and public safety all propelled me to ask Vermonters for the opportunity to serve as lieutenant governor again.
--- What are the biggest challenges facing the lieutenant governor?
As lieutenant governor, one is not a direct policy maker who can offer bills and floor amendments to fight for everyday Vermonters and the climate and social injustices that people are facing. However, having been a public servant for over 20 years, I have made connections with people all across the state and through that mutual trust I have worked with Vermonters to impact the policies by elevating their voices into the process.
--- How do you plan to address those challenges?
During my previous tenure as lieutenant governor, I was able to affect change in multiple ways. First, working with colleagues at all levels of government to develop trust and a working relationship was critical. More importantly, I worked with everyday citizens from across the state to help them work with their elected representatives and senators as well as the governor to elevate the issues of the day. In the past, that included leading on raising the minimum wage, marriage equality, cannabis reform, affordable housing, sustainable agriculture and more. Today, we must come together to address the housing crisis, the climate catastrophe, and the continued erosion of individual rights and individual liberties such as reproductive freedom and social justice and equal and fair treatment.
--- Explain why you identify with your party affiliation.
I am a Progressive/Democrat because I believe in building bridges to reduce party tribalism. I believe that the two-party system does not give voters enough variety in choices and has been used to drive polarization. I appreciate the big tent of the Democratic Party and the many Democratic voters who have welcomed me into the party both socially and through their votes in these last six primary elections. Democrats have made progress on so many of the issues that are important to me and important to the people of Vermont, from protecting reproductive liberties to expanding marriage equality to all Vermonters. From investing in our public education system to increasing the minimum wage to try to help level the playing field for hard-working Vermonters. I am also a Progressive because I believe that economic injustice is at the core of so many of the issues that people face. Progressives are uniquely unified to push conversations further to address the economic challenges Vermonters are facing. From universal health care to progressive and fair income-based taxation for education funding as well as to meet Vermont and Vermonters' basic needs.
--- Like our nation, our state is sharply being divided by partisanship. How do you plan to bring sides together?
I have a long track record of putting issues before partisan party politics. Whether it was addressing Lyme disease, cannabis reform expanding our agricultural economy, or addressing folks' economic well-being, I have worked with Democrats, Republicans, Independents and Republicans to get things done. I believe it is most important to understand where people are coming from, their experiences, why they have taken the position that they have. I then work to see where we can find common ground. I also have chosen to run with two party labels for the past 12 years to cooperate and put issues before the stridency of either party.
While some folks are more focused on party tribalism than seeing where there is agreement on the issues, I believe that most Vermonters are more concerned about putting food on their tables and gas in their tanks than partisanship. It’s true that we’ve seen a growing divide in our nation and in our state. I believe that by focusing on finding solutions to the issues that impact people the most, whether they be the rising cost of housing, the inaccessibility of our child care system, or our rapidly changing climate, we will be able to improve people’s lives, which will help bring people together.
-- Describe yourself in one adjective, and explain why you identify with it?
Complex. As a small business owner and an advocate for raising the minimum wage, I do not think I fit into any stereotypical box. Having grown up in a suburban area (80+% for Biden) and a deeply rural area (80+% for Trump,) I know people from across the political spectrum and can understand where people with highly differing views are coming from. I find differing perspectives fascinating and work to understand where people are coming from. I have been told I could have been a lawyer and chose to be a farmer. I also recognize that we are all far more complex than what we are often boiled down to by our job title, gender, race, religion or first impression.
--- What differentiates you as a candidate?
Having served on the local public utility commission, as a member of the House, the Senate and as lieutenant governor I have the deepest and most diverse experience of any candidate in the race and I combine this experience with the bold vision needed to use the office to bring positive change for the people of Vermont. Having already served as lieutenant governor, I know that I will hit the ground running on day one to build off of the work that we have already started. I already know how to use the office of the lieutenant governor to engage and inform people around the state to help affect the positive change that is so sorely needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.