WEST HAVEN — If you want to get something done in West Haven, you should probably talk to Lee Ellis.
Since moving to town in 1971, Ellis, has been a steadfast volunteer and community leader.
Now, after 27 years, Ellis is stepping down from the West Haven Select Board, where he has served as chairman for several years. (Ellis could not recall exactly how many years.)
Ellis did not seek re-election this year. Local business owner Rodney Ethier ran for the open seat unopposed.
With a population of 276, West Haven is the type of town that relies on people like Ellis.
“People in this town try to step up,” Ellis said recently.
Ellis has certainly stepped up.
In addition to his time on the Select Board, Ellis helped to organize the town’s first volunteer fire department in 1972, and he served as its first chief.
He joined the town planning commission in 1975, where he occasionally served as chairman, until stepping down two years ago.
As a justice of the peace, he’s presided over almost 20 weddings over the years.
Ellis joined the Select Board in 1992, after being elected from the floor on Town Meeting Day.
“I was interested in serving,” he said.
Modest to a fault, Ellis is reluctant to blow his own horn. To get a full view of his contributions to West Haven, you have to ask around.
“He’s always been there for the town,” said William Kuehn, who said he has known Ellis for more than 40 years and served with him on the planning commission. “He’s been absolutely tireless.”
“Lee has done more for this town than people will ever know,” said fellow Select Board member Chris Hoyt, who called Ellis a great resource for the town. “He knew everyone and knew who to call when a problem arose.”
Hoyt said Ellis recruited him to join the planning commission and eventually convinced him to run for the three-member Select Board.
“He was good at getting people to volunteer,” Hoyt said.
Both Hoyt and Kuehn described Ellis’ “hands-on attitude.”
“He was always good at finding deals for the town — spending extra hours fixing things himself or dealing with problems that other people might have had to hire other people to do,” Hoyt said. “The town was really lucky to have him all these years.”
One accomplishment, Ellis said he is happy to tout was his oversight of the construction of an interstate bridge to New York crossing the Poultney River. The bridge was completed last year after nearly two decades of planning.
“I worked on it for 15 years or more,” he said of his work navigating the bureaucracies of two states in order to get the project completed.
Ellis said his time on the board has taught him to stay focused and “keep working on things you’re trying to accomplish.”
That focus is fueled by Ellis’ strong community spirit.
“We like our town,” he said.
“Our kids grew up here, they were born here,” he said of his two children, now grown, who he raised with his wife Janice.
However, Ellis noted a declining, aging population and school consolidation have impacted the sense of community — a struggle familiar to small, rural towns like West Haven.
“People just don’t step up to volunteer for jobs in town now,” he said.
He explained that the closure of West Haven Elementary School in 1998 was a blow to the community.
“The school kept our town together,” he said.
Since retiring as a specialist at General Electric in Rutland, where he worked for 41 years, Ellis has not slowed down. For the past 11 years, he has delivered prescriptions for Kinney Drugs in Bomoseen.
“I keep myself busy,” he said. With more free time on his hands, Ellis said he is looking forward to spending more time on his boat this summer.
He offered some parting advice to the select board: “Just keep right on plugging. … Do the best you can to keep the town organized.”
Hoyt said he had fun serving alongside Ellis for the past seven years.
“He was great at his job,” Hoyt said. “It will be hard to fill his shoes.”
