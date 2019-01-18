An extreme cold weather emergency shelter is open at the Elks Lodge 345 on Pleasant Street which can be used as an overnight shelter for people who need a safe place during the coming snowstorm and cold snap, according to Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC – Community Action in Southwestern Vermont.
As of about 5 p.m. on Friday, the National Weather Service was predicting snow on Saturday with accumulation of nine to 13 inches possible on Saturday and another three to five inches possible on Sunday.
While snow is not expected on Monday, extreme cold has been forecast with a high temperature of 2 degrees.
Donahue said BROC, working with Vermont Emergency management and the Vermont Agency of Human Services had been directed to set up the shelter.
On Friday, the shelter will open at 6 p.m. and lock-down at 10:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, people can come to the shelter from 4::30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
After the lock-down, people are required to stay until 7:30 a.m. when they will receive breakfast and be required to leave until the shelter opens again at 4:30 p.m.
Donahue described the period of 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. as the “window of opportunity” to check in but said for safety purposes, the shelter must lock down by 10:30 p.m.
Only two locations are authorized to operate the emergency warming shelter, Donahue said, the one at the Elks Lodge and a site in Burlington.
The emergency shelter was also activated at the Rutland Elks Lodge around the end of the year in 2017.
All necessary permits and fire code approval has already been secured, Donahue said, so the Elks Lodge was the planned site if the shelter was needed again.
Donahue said the shelter was set up within a matter of two hours. It was ready to accept guests by about 4:30 p.m.
“Luckily, I have a great staff and they just mobilized. We got this popped up. The Elks are so amazing to care enough to make this facility available and be ready when we call,” he said.
The shelter is open to anyone in need, regardless of whether or not they're from Rutland County.
“It's what we call a 'low-barrier' shelter and that means that no matter what condition a person is in, they are welcome,” he said.
The conditions for staying at the shelter are behavioral based. Donahue said they wouldn't be surprising to anyone as conditions for staying with other people.
While people wouldn't be turned away for coming to the shelter with alcohol or other substances, the substances will be confiscated during the duration of the person's stay and returned in the morning.
Donahue said Mayor David Allaire and the Rutland City fire and police departments are aware the shelter is open.
“Hopefully, we'll save some lives tonight,” Donahue said on Friday afternoon.
