Vermont Interfaith Power & Light wants to help Vermont churches make energy improvements and has a matching grant program to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, and to save money. Visit www.vtipl.org for more information.
In addition to these matching grants, Vermont churches may also be eligible for financial incentives from Efficiency Vermont for weatherization and installation of energy efficient equipment, e.g., lighting, HVAC equipment and advanced wood heating systems. Contact Efficiency Vermont at (888) 921-5990 or www.efficiencyvermont.com online. Churches that are Vermont Gas customers should also contact Vermont Gas Systems to take advantage of programs to save money on their energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint. Find the gas company website at www.vermontgas.com/commercial-energy-services or call (802) 863-4511 for information.
