The Vermont Environmental Court says it doesn’t have the authority to compel the Agency of Natural Resources to make the Brandon-area mosquito control distinct apply for an endangered species take-permit.
In July 2021, the Vermont Natural Resources Council and the Center for Biological Diversity filed an appeal in Environmental Court to a decision from the Agency of Natural Resources saying that the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District — which then was called the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen-Pittsford Insect Control District (BLSG) — did not have to apply for an “incidental takings permit” for bats when it sprays adulticide in order to control adult mosquito populations.
On Jan. 26, Environmental Court Judge Thomas G. Walsh granted a motion to dismiss the case that was filed by the Agency of Natural Resource’s attorney, Kane Smart.
According to the decision, the ANR’s appeal was essentially that what the Vermont Natural Resources Council and the Center for Biological Diversity were asking the court to do was to compel the ANR to use its discretionary enforcement powers.
The appellants, he wrote, countered by arguing that their appeal wasn’t about enforcement authority, but about permitting authority. They sought not an agency action, but a declaratory judgment.
Walsh wasn’t swayed by the appellant’s arguments.
He cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Administrative Procedures Act, which holds that an agency’s decision not to prosecute or enforce something is generally up to that agency.
The decision outlines what the ANR is allowed to do when there’s been a suspected violation of law.
“There are no provisions within Chapter 123 or Chapter 201 and 211 that allows ANR to force an entity or person to obtain a permit for actions it believes would result in a violation of the chapter outside these enforcement provisions,” wrote Walsh.
In his conclusion, Walsh noted that the case does raise some important issues. He mentions a lengthy analysis from the ANR about why it’s not going to require an incidental takings permit from the mosquito district but doesn’t comment on the analysis’ merits.
“While it may be very possible that (ANR Secretary Julie Moore) is correct in her analysis and conclusion that the District does not require a permit here, we understand that there may be circumstances in which an agency’s decision not to enforce may be in error,” Walsh wrote. “The Court urges all parties to thoughtfully and thoroughly consider all investigations of potential violations of Vermont’s environmental laws to ensure the protection of the state’s environment, public welfare, and safety.”
“We were disappointed to hear the decision to dismiss the case,” stated Michael Harris, director of the Environmental Advocacy Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School, which was involved in the case on behalf of the environmental groups. “We don’t think the court really understood the nature of our complaint. Our clients are looking into alternative ways of engaging with the state to ensure endangered species are protected from harmful pesticide exposures, including new regulations or legislation.”
While the legal dispute between the ANR and the appellants on this case was about the mosquito district, the district wasn’t a party to the proceedings.
“I spoke to the lead lawyer for the ANR several times about the lawsuit because at one point it looked like he was going to put Will Mathis, who is our operations coordinator, and myself on the witness list to testify during the court trial, and so he needed to make sure that we were up to speed on what was going on and knew what we might be able to offer in terms of testimony,” said Doug Perkins, chairman of the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District Board of Trustees, on Tuesday. “We were not directly involved but we were communicating with ANR about those kinds of issues.”
Since the district was only tangentially involved in the dispute, he said, he declined to comment on the cases’ outcome any further.
Catherine Gjessing, general counsel for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said that Moore’s decision not to require the mosquito district to apply for an incidental takings permit relied on the advice of state bat biologists who could find no evidence that the mosquito district’s activities were harming endangered bats.
