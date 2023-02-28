The Vermont Environmental Court says it doesn’t have the authority to compel the Agency of Natural Resources to make the Brandon-area mosquito control distinct apply for an endangered species take-permit.

In July 2021, the Vermont Natural Resources Council and the Center for Biological Diversity filed an appeal in Environmental Court to a decision from the Agency of Natural Resources saying that the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District — which then was called the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen-Pittsford Insect Control District (BLSG) — did not have to apply for an “incidental takings permit” for bats when it sprays adulticide in order to control adult mosquito populations.

