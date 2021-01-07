Alderman Chris Ettori says he could offer the city vision.
Ettori, who declared last month he would run for mayor, officially launched his candidacy Thursday with a talk held at Center Street Marketplace Park and broadcast over Facebook Live.
Mayor David Allaire has said he will seek a third term and Ettori will share the field with at least one other challenger, political newcomer Matthew Seager.
"I believe a mayor serves Rutland best through well-informed plans and bold actions," Ettori said.
Ettori said he plans to listen to and learn from members of the community and then make tough decisions. He said he would be "engaged at every step along the way" on economic development and develop a clear vision for downtown.
"Our downtown should be alive and vibrant, creating an experience that isn't available anywhere else," he said, adding that downtown housing was "desperately needed" and saying that the city should actively recruit specific businesses to fill empty storefronts, similar to what was done to bring Phoenix Books to Rutland.
Ettori said he wants to create an "investor navigator service" to encourage redevelopment and would work to brand Rutland as the best place for entrepreneurs to start out, retasking the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and Business Incentive Assistance Program in that direction.
"The foundation of an entrepreneurial ecosystem already exists in Rutland — networks of people who will share their knowledge," he said. "The sky is the limit if we bring everyone to the table and align our resources."
Other initiatives Ettori listed included converting a $95,000 loan fund into a front porch renovation fund and creating a community leadership program in city schools to engage youth and help them understand civics.
Ettori was joined by two of his fellow board members, with Alderwoman Lisa Ryan introducing him, calling him an "active and inclusive leader."
"We are in a time where we must ignite change in leadership," she said. "We must be responsible and hold ourselves accountable, and that means putting the right people in the right positions."
Ettori's speech was followed by remarks from Board President Matt Whitcomb.
"I bet you're a bit fatigued today," Whitcomb said. "Yesterday was a long one. If you're like me, you probably woke up this morning and had a few more questions than answers."
Whitcomb said Rutlanders can choose to build a better community.
"Your ability to make that choice begins right here, right now," he said. "You can choose to see the good, see the best in people and do what's right. You can choose to elect Chris Ettori."
Whitcomb said Ettori would be a great mayor because he believes in everyone in Rutland.
"Chris genuinely knows we're better when the work is done together," he said. "Chris is committed to working with everyone, regardless of where they fall on the political spectrum. We all have a choice to make today. My choice is to bridge the divide."
