Chris Ettori resigned from the Rutland City Board of Aldermen on Monday, saying he needed his evenings free to spend with his family. He said he still intends to run for mayor next year.
Ettori was elected to the board in 2015. He vacated his seat last year in favor of an unsuccessful mayoral campaign and then was elected back onto the board in March.
In his remarks at the end of the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday evening, he started by saying that homelessness had become an acute problem in the city before segueing into how he had a children at Rutland High School and Rutland Middle School, and his wife worked at Rutland Intermediate School. This gave him a close-up view, he said, of the issues confronting the city school system and the children within it.
"Our children are suffering the trauma from not only the pandemic ... but all the other issues of generational poverty, of drug use," he said.
A handful of children were creating chaos in the schools, he said, and the impact upon other students was "dramatic and tragic."
"This is not a school board problem," he said. "This is a community problem."
Ettori said the experiences some families had in the school system were driving them to move out of the city.
"Our children need us," he said. "My children need me. For the past eight years, I've been coming to evening meetings and given my time to the city and you all. My children need me."
So, Ettori said, he was resigning that night.
"I will not stop working for the city, but I need to choose my priorities," he said. "I need to be home for my children. ... Thank you very much. I've enjoyed my time."
The rest of the board responded with a standing ovation.
"It's a really tough decision when you have to choose between your passions in life," said Board President Michael Doenges. "When it's family, it's a lot easier."
Alderman Thomas DePoy said he had a view of issues in the school via his own children and that he applauded Ettori.
"Alderman Ettori and I, through the years — we have liked to banter back and forth," he said. "I think we agree on a great many more things than we disagree."
DePoy said the city was losing institutional knowledge and a hard worker, and he hoped Ettori would be back in some capacity.
"There's no way the residents of this city could ever adequately thank or repay you for the commitment you've shown to them," Alderman Matt Whitcomb said. "You'll be missed."
Earlier this year, after Doenges announced his candidacy for mayor, Ettori said that he also intended to make another run for the office.
Asked after the meeting whether his resignation and the reasons behind it meant he no longer planned to run, Ettori replied, "It does not mean that at all."
