After almost a year and a half of preparation, the long-awaited hair salon Euphoric Hair Experience has opened its doors to the Rutland community.
Officially opened April 5, Euphoric Hair Experience was established by owner La’Keiah Batista Sanchez to address what she said was a growing need for BIPOC hair care services in the Rutland area.
“Everybody who has come in is so happy that we finally have a place that the BIPOC community can come to and get something done to our hair,” Batista Sanchez said. “In the last three to four years, we’ve seen a huge increase in the African-American community (in Rutland). This had to happen.”
According to Batista Sanchez, the salon has its roots in the BIPOC Youth Hair Clinics sponsored and started by the Rutland Area NAACP, all four of which Batista Sanchez organized. Over the course of those four clinics, she helped provide hair care for more than 200 area youth.
And though Batista Sanchez said each clinic “was like a party every time,” she said that it became increasingly clear to her that the community needs a more permanent solution.
“I can’t lie, it has been very stressful learning all the rules and the ropes to this,” Batista Sanchez said. “But my heart is so full. To be able to (fulfill) what is needed, I’m so happy. My staff have been absolutely amazing, and the hairstyles have been great.”
The salon is primarily a braiding shop while Batista Sanchez and her team work to obtain licensing for stylists to work on natural hair. Batista Sanchez added that since the state has no laws or regulations on working with curly hair, her stylists will first go through the process of getting licensed to work with Caucasian hair.
The salon is able to operate under the Natural Hair Braiding Opportunity and Freedom Act, which states that it is not necessary for braiders to have a license to do so.
“It’s been a fight with the state to learn these things about the BIPOC community. But this is a long time coming, and it’s needed. We have (at-home) braiding shops here and there, but we need to have this available to a lot more people. That’s why I went ahead and opened up a more permanent solution,” Batista Sanchez said.
Kenya Barton, one of the salon’s braiders, said that in addition to working alongside a great staff and loving the work she does, it is rewarding to see how the services affect those who come to the salon.
“This is a welcoming place. It reminds you of the things you miss about growing up and being able to come to the salon and get your hair done,” Barton said. “To be able to teach (young people) that love for their hair is amazing. It teaches them to embrace it.”
Ashley Diaz brought her daughter, Zara, into the salon for the first time on Thursday to get her hair braided. She said that it was exciting to have something closer to home than Albany or Burlington.
“When we heard the salon opened last week, we were pretty excited to have something close by. I don’t have to stress and worry about doing her hair for an hour or two in the bathtub two days a week,” Diaz said. “It’s also a cultural thing for (Zara). She gets to see other people with their hair braided, and she absolutely loves it.”
Batista Sanchez said she was grateful for the help and support she has received along the way from those who saw the need for this service.
She added that the salon still is looking for another part-time barber and potentially a cosmetologist so that the salon is able to provide service for all hair types.
“I opened this for the BIPOC community, but I want it to be a community space. I want everyone to come in here and say, ‘Can you do my hair?’ and we say, ‘Yes.’ I do not want anybody to ever feel like I felt walking into these salons and hearing, ‘I don’t do your type of hair,’” Batista Sanchez said. “Having people come in, get their hair done and walk out of here with a smile on their face, that’s fulfilling.”
