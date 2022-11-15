From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, members of the Rutland United Methodist Church will host a Holiday Fest and Silent Auction fundraiser at the church to benefit their outreach program, Companions in Wholeness.
The program encompasses three separate efforts — the Comfort Zone, Breaking Bread and Faith on Foot — providing aid to anyone in need in the Rutland community.
“Prior to the pandemic, Breaking Bread was a dinner that we would put on once a month for the community. But then when the pandemic started, nobody was able to get indoors, so we started giving food out with breakfast (through the Comfort Zone),” said Ellie McGarry, coordinator of Companions in Wholeness. “We feed folks a free breakfast Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., (and) we also give them a free lunch to take with them if they want that. We also have a food pantry onsite.”
Ministry Outreach Coordinator Linda Allen said, originally, the Comfort Zone was a space inside the church, located at 60 Strongs Ave., for individuals to get a drink and a snack away from the elements.
However, when the pandemic shut down the indoor portion of the Comfort Zone and they began offering to-go breakfasts and lunches, they slowly began to see the number of visitors increase.
“We would have one to two people come in, initially. And after a while it grew to six or seven people, and we just kept doing it,” Allen said. “Through the worst of the pandemic, we started serving 25 to 60 (people). And then when Ellie came on board (in September 2020), we finally got to the point where we were making 150 or 160 breakfasts per day.”
Currently, the church receives lunches three days a week from the Rutland branch of Vermont Everyone Eats and makes lunch one day a week.
The church’s other program, Faith on Foot, is an effort where volunteers walk around the community once a week and give out hygiene bags and suggest community resources to un-housed individuals who might be in need. The program also includes a clothing store the church offers onsite.
In addition to the Companions in Wholeness program, Allen added that the church offers a variety of assistance to those in need, including connecting individuals with other local resources.
“We don’t have requirements to help people. Obviously, if you didn’t need the help, you probably wouldn’t come to ask for it. So we don’t ask for income or anything like that. It’s based on what we perceive is the need,” Allen said. “We try to do as much as we can. And really, I think most of my job is to give out funds if we have it, which we don’t always, but also to refer people. There’s a lot of agencies that are going to do a much better job at helping with things like housing.”
Prior to the pandemic, the church hosted an annual Chocolate Fest at its former Williams Street location to help raise money for the roughly $150,000 it takes to keep the Companions in Wholeness programs running. However, with only two months to plan the upcoming fundraiser, church member and volunteer Irene Goebel said she and the other organizers decided to bring pieces of it back in a smaller way.
“(The church) has gotten a tremendous amount of money through grants, but we need to raise funds in addition to those grants, so Ellie enlisted me to help with a thriving fundraiser, which we do periodically,” Goebel said. “(I said), ‘Now that we’re allowed inside the church, why don’t we consider having a holiday festival or bazaar and bring back part of what we used to do for the Chocolate Fest.’”
The event will offer a light lunch, Christmas-themed crafts, baked goods, more than 100 donated silent auction items, a chocolate fountain and other goods for purchase. According to McGarry, the church is aiming to raise $5,000 throughout the afternoon.
McGarry extended thanks to the church’s ministry partners, First Baptist Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, Grace Congregational Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and added that, for those unable to make it to the fundraiser who would like to donate, the programs are always accepting clothing, food or monetary donations.
“The need is there. And there’s a lot of people living in the hotels (and), with the cost of heat and food going up, there’s a lot of people that need the support from our community,” McGarry said.
