Evergreen Cemetery is on the brink of financial failure and is hoping for a city bailout, the trustees said this week.
The privately owned, nonprofit cemetery is among the largest in the state and the resting place of numerous figures from Vermont history, including six governors. With more people opting for cremation instead of burial, the organization has seen increasing shortfalls in revenue through several years, according to trustee David Colburn, forcing them to draw from a now-dwindling endowment.
“According to our estimates, we have maybe another year of operating cash available,” he said. “We’ve been filling fewer and fewer plots every year. It’s just been a change in people’s funeral habits and traditions — a lot of scattering ashes in favorite spots.”
Colburn said cost of operations has also shot upwards alongside fuel costs. He said the cemetery occupies about 77 acres, though rocky terrain means that only about 45 of those acres are useable for cemetery plots and the remainder is left wooded. He said they employ three full-time seasonal workers and a part-time secretary.
“We’ve got roads we have to maintain in addition to lawns,” he said. “Trees that come down — we have to get rid of them.”
Colburn said he did not have exact figures on the shortfall and what the group hopes to get from the city immediately available to him when he was contacted Thursday.
State law says that when a private cemetery association goes bankrupt, the organization dissolves and the cemetery “may” be transferred to the municipality in which it is located. Nobody who could be reached Thursday was sure if that meant the city could refuse to accept the property or what would happen if it did so.
Rutland Cemetery Commissioner Thomas Giffin said it would be “kind of unprecedented” for the trustees of a cemetery Evergreen’s size to dissolve, but that given the societal shift away from burial, it was also likely inevitable. He said he recently spoke to a commissioner from another large cemetery who told him they were only getting two burials a year.
“Cemeteries are becoming historical sites,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, but it’s a sign of the times.”
Giffin said the city’s five cemeteries put together are much smaller than Evergreen — he said West Street Cemetery was not more than a couple acres — and that most of the maintenance was done with volunteer labor.
Coburn said the union pay scales for city employees meant it would probably cost the city more to maintain the cemetery than the trustees were spending. He said the trustees have been talking to the mayor for about a year in the hope of getting ongoing financial support from the city, but felt they had not made progress. He said they hoped taking the appeal to the Board of Aldermen and the public would help resolve the situation.
Mayor David Allaire, who said his mother is buried in Evergreen Cemetery, said he is aware of the site’s importance to many Rutland families, but was unsure whether there was an appetite to take responsibility for it.
“I do have some concern about the city’s ability to undertake the oversight of a large tract of land like that,” he said. “I’m not 100% sure what the alternative is at this point. ... You can’t just let it degrade. That discussion needs to happen with the people who are running the cemetery. ... It’s sacred ground. We certainly — I certainly recognize that.”
Vermont governors Percival Clement, John Mead, John Page, Charles Smith, Robert Stafford and Charles Williams are buried in Evergreen Cemetery, as are Bristol-Myers cofounder John Myers, Rep. George Hodges, writer Julia Dorr and Col. William T. Nichols, who led the Vermont soldiers credited with repelling Pickett’s Charge at the Battle of Gettysburg, along with numerous other state and local leaders from various points in history.
“There’s a lot of history in the cemetery,” Colburn said. “There’s a whole section of Civil War veterans. It’s not just a cemetery — it’s a piece of history.”
The trustees are expected to go before the Board of Aldermen at the July 18 meeting.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
