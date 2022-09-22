P1260011 2.jpeg

Caitlin Drechsler is coordinator for Everybody Wins! Vermont at Union Elementary School in Montpelier.

 Photo by Peter Cobb

MONTPELIER — After two years of delays and changes forced by the pandemic, Caitlin Drechsler, coordinator for Everybody Wins! Vermont at Union Elementary, has hit the ground running this school year.

Everybody Wins is a statewide reading program that matches volunteer readers with students eager to listen. Drechsler has 20 volunteers lined up and she said she is confident she will find 25 more.

