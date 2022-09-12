Everyone Eats meal distributions occur every Monday and Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Rutland at the Vermont Farmers Food Center on West Street in Rutland. The meals are available to anyone negatively impacted by COVID-19 or otherwise experiencing food insecurity, and no sign up is required, according to program organizers. VFFC sources meals from dozens of local restaurants, who in turn are required to purchase at least 10% of their ingredients from local producers.
Great program!!!! THANK YOU to all whom help
