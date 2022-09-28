The attorney for Stacey Vaillancourt said the state should not be able to present evidence of a second child under her care being given adult allergy medicine.
Vaillancourt is scheduled to go on trial later this year for manslaughter and child cruelty resulting in death, both felonies, in the 2019 death of 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar.
Prosecutors said Harper died after Vaillancourt administered a toxic dose of Benadryl, an over-the-counter allergy medicine, while the child was in her care. Court records have stated that diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, is not given to infants.
Lawyers for both sides were in Rutland County criminal court on Wednesday to argue whether the jury should hear that another child at Vaillancourt’s day care facility tested positive for diphenhydramine.
The child referred to in court Wednesday as “MM,” was tested on behalf of his parents, who sued Vaillancourt after the results came back. The state has sought to introduce the test results as further evidence that Vaillancourt was drugging the children under her care.
Vaillancourt’s lawyer, Robert McClallen, argued that there were evidentiary problems for the test and that it would prejudice the jury against his client.
McClallen noted that no Benadryl had been recovered from Vaillancourt or her day care during the investigation, and that the state could not say now much Harper had been given, how it was administered, in how many doses, or over what span of time. He said the medical examiner testified in a deposition that the child could have been given the drug over a series of days leading up to her death.
This, McClallen argued, significantly widened the circle of people who could have given the baby the medication.
McClallen also described Harper’s parents dropping her off with formula to be fed, though he did not explicitly suggest the drug might somehow have been in the formula.
McClallen argued that the supposed motive, that Vaillancourt was drugging children to keep them docile, is not supported by any evidence.
“Stacey Vaillancourt has run a day care for 25 years,” he said. “There’s nothing to indicate her manner of running her business was sedating children to make them more docile in her care.”
To this, Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan countered that two children in Vaillancourt’s care with diphenhydramine in their system was evidence she ran her day care that way.
The sample of MM’s hair, McClallen said, was not collected by the state but as part of the investigation by MM’s parents. McClallen said if other children were tested and nothing was found, that could be exculpatory evidence the state would have been obligated to share. He also noted that MM’s parents did have the drug in their household, and while they denied ever giving any to the child, McClallen said their lawsuit gave them motive to lie.
Ultimately, McClallen argued that MM’s positive drug test did not support the state’s theory that Vaillancourt gave anyone the drug.
“This is the unsubstantiated innuendo the Supreme Court cautioned against,” he said.
Sullivan said McClallen’s arguments were about the strength of the evidence.
“Arguments about strength, we believe, are fully the provenance of the jury, the fact-finder in the case,” he said.
Sullivan said children that age were generally unable to medicate themselves, and both somehow got diphenhydramine in their systems. Both, he said, were in Vaillancourt’s care. Sullivan said recurrence of an event serves as evidence of a common cause.
Judge Cortland Corsones noted that there was no direct evidence Vaillancourt administered the drug and said the evidence regarding MM was “highly probative but also highly prejudicial.” He promised to render a decision “as quickly as I can.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
come on Ian, offer your typical plea deal or deferred sentence. Can always use the poor excuse that she has no prior criminal record, slap her hand send her to probation and parole and get on with collecting your state pay and benefits. Another fine example of the states attorney being part of the problem rather than the solution.
