BURLINGTON — A former senior producer for CNN television has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison for his part in luring a Nevada woman and her adopted pre-teen daughter to Windsor County to have sadomasochistic sex with the girl.
John J. Griffin, 45, formerly of Stamford, Connecticut, also will be under federal supervised release once he completes his 19 ½ year prison term Senior Judge William K. Sessions III said in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon.
The one-time multi-millionaire was told a decision about the size of his fine and any restitution order imposed on him will be delayed until the federal court has a more complete picture of Griffin’s current and future financial worth, Sessions said. Griffin is eligible to have a fine assessed up to $250,000. Sessions did assess $5,100 in required court costs.
Sessions also did agree to allow $1,109,881 that Griffin has forfeited to the court to be used toward restitution. The money was generated from his half of selling his slope side Okemo Mountain home where the week-long sex crime happened. Also sold was a 2018 Mercedes Benz convertible that Griffin used to drive the adopted mother and child around Vermont, records show.
Griffin and the pre-teen victim are still awaiting word from a probate court in Connecticut on a proposed settlement in a multi-million civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the victim, according to her lawyer, Joel T. Faxon of New Haven, Connecticut.
Faxon, a Windham County native, attended the day-long sentencing along with his first boss, Thomas Costello, a longtime lawyer and state legislator from Brattleboro.
Both the girl and her grandmother, who has since adopted her, addressed Sessions about the serious impact the trauma had on the victim and how it is likely to continue through her life.
The victim said she is now without friends, except for dogs and cats. She said she does not allow any hugs or touches even from her family. She said her grandmother told her, “I have to trust the court to do the right thing.”
As she sat at a large table at Faxon’s law office reading her statement, the victim said she worries Griffin will get out of jail and come after her.
The girl and the grandmother said the victim has attempted suicide twice.
The grandmother said life is difficult because it is hard to leave her daughter alone. The grandmother said her marriage has been ruined because of the steps she had to take to save her granddaughter. She said Faxon was the lone person that looked out for them.
Sessions thanked both for offering their comments to the court.
“I admire your courage, your strength,” Sessions told the victim. “You are a very courageous, smart accomplished person,” the judge told the victim
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Drescher had initially asked for a 30 year prison term in his sentencing memo.
Defense lawyer David V. Kirby had proposed a sentence closer to the mandatory 10-year minimum for the former TV man, who was leading a double life.
Griffin offered an apology to several people, including the victim.
“I am deeply remorseful,” he said. Griffin said the criminal case is the lowest point of his life.
He said his efforts to train mothers and their young children about sex went too far.
“People were no longer people. They became screen names,” he said.
Griffin, who became emotional and on the verge of crying, said his fascination with child sex impacted the victim who had “become an experiment.”
Kirby tried to show Griffin’s life came off the tracks due to his increased use of cocaine through the years, the stress at work, COVID and the loss of his mother in 2017. Kirby also highlighted a mental breakdown in May 2020 that lead Griffin to first be hospitalized initially at the Springfield Hospital near his seasonal home in Ludlow, where he was living and commuting to New York for CNN. He was later treated in Connecticut.
Sessions said he was baffled by Griffin and his life’s choices and wondered how it happened. The judge noted Griffin had privilege growing up. He was a 1999 graduate from Princeton University and appeared to have a good job at CNN, where he worked from April 2013 to December 2021. It also looked like Griffin had respect in the community and profession, the judge said.
The lone defense witness for Griffin was psychologist Thomas Powell, of Shelburne, who examined him in February and September 2022 for a total of eight hours. He said Griffin, who has been married three times, was isolated in Vermont in 2020 and 2021 and used a large quantity of cocaine, which he got from his Uber driver.
Powell said he also looked at files, did testing and tried to conduct collateral interviews with Griffin’s friends and associates, but many did not want to get involved in the criminal case. Powell said Griffin also had 90,000 images of pornography that involved adults, not children.
Kirby used Powell to show his testing reflected a low chance to sexually re-offend — possibly about a 3% chance.
Drescher noted Powell had left out of his final report one assessment that indicated that there was a 23% chance that Griffin would re-offend with a new sexual or violent incident. Kirby countered the issue was only about his sexual conduct.
Drescher also questioned why Powell never delved deeper when Griffin had said during an interview he was intrigued by what was not included in the charging documents in his criminal case.
Under questioning, Powell said he had been paid $5,000 for his work and was owed another $5,000. He said he gets $250 an hour.
As court recessed for two hours at lunchtime, Griffin turned toward the gallery and gave a big nod and smile to Powell.
Griffin could have received a possible life sentence in prison after pleading guilty to a felony sex charge in December 2022. He admitted to knowingly inducing a child under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity between June 14, 2020, and July 24, 2020.
Griffin admitted enticing the then-9-year-old girl and her adoptive mother to fly from Las Vegas to Boston in July 2020. Griffin picked them up in his red 2019 Tesla and drove them to his luxury home in Ludlow, where he engaged in sex with the girl and mother during a week-long stay, records show.
After reviewing the federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, Sessions reached a range of 235 to 293 months and eventually went with the low end. He imposed numerous special conditions, including no contact with the victim. Also, Griffin is to stay away from anybody under age 18 unless approved by the Probation Officer. He must pay for any treatment he undertakes and will be subject to lie detector tests.
Sessions agreed to recommend to the Federal Bureau of Prisons that Griffin serve his 235-month sentence at the prison in Danbury, Connecticut, so he can be close to family. Sessions also wants Griffin to undertaken a federal 500-hour drug rehab program in prison. In some cases, the course can knock one year off a prison sentence.
Sessions said he hoped Griffin would use his education to help other inmates.
Meanwhile the adoptive mother, who brought the child to Vermont, has been sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison in Nevada in connection with the sex case, news accounts note.
Newspapers reported the then-48-year-old Henderson, Nevada, woman was arrested on two counts each of child abuse and sexual assault on a child under age 14, along with three counts of lewdness with a child under 14. Five of the Nevada charges were linked to the training Griffin and the adopted mother provided the girl before the trip to Vermont, records show.
The interstate case began to unfold because the juvenile victim's biological mother, who is still in contact with her daughter, spotted some troubling text messages on the child's cellphone, records show. The adoptive mother had contacted Henderson Police because of a custody dispute over the girl, records show.
The newspaper is not naming the adoptive mother or showing her mugshot because it would identify the sex crime victim.
Griffin has been detained on the three-count indictment since his arrest in December 2021 in New Haven, Connecticut. He is expected to get his detention time credited to his final sentence. Griffin most recently has been at the Cheshire County Jail in Keene, New Hampshire.
The high-profile criminal case is one of the more secretive in federal court history in Vermont. More than two-dozen documents were filed under seal before Griffin's indictment, which also was hidden until he was arrested. Some of the hidden documents are believed to be related to search warrants. Some of the sentencing memos filed recently by Kirby are under seal.
Under the plea agreement, Griffin will need to register as a convicted sex offender when released from prison. He also must seek sex offender evaluation and treatment, Sessions said.
According to the 13-page plea agreement, Griffin and a mother met on a website about sexual bondage during the summer of 2020 and by June they were communicating through the messaging app known as Kik.
During various communications through Kik, text, phone and video chats, Griffin persuaded the Nevada woman to bring her 9-year-old adopted daughter to Vermont to engage in sex, the agreement noted.
Griffin sent the woman $2,000 in June 2020 and $1,350 in July 2020 to help cover the travel expenses for her and the child, records show.
There were at least two other attempted luring cases involving other people in April and June 2020 , according to the three-count indictment.
Griffin previously worked at ABC News for eight years. He also worked for about three years each with the Fox News Channel and CBS News, records show.
CNN said it suspended Griffin the day they learned about the arrest and fired him three days later when details of the lurid case became known.