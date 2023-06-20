BURLINGTON — A former senior producer for CNN television has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison for his part in luring a Nevada woman and her adopted pre-teen daughter to Windsor County to have sadomasochistic sex with the girl.

John J. Griffin, 45, formerly of Stamford, Connecticut, also will be under federal supervised release once he completes his 19 ½ year prison term Senior Judge William K. Sessions III said in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon.

