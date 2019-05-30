A former police trainee was found guilty Thursday of sexual assault.
Kyle Lenher, 26, of Brandon, was convicted of the felony charge at the end of a three-day trial in Rutland criminal court. The jury of four men and eight women deliberated for about an hour before delivering the verdict. Lenher remains free — pending sentencing — on conditions including that he stay away from the victim and witnesses in the case. Judge Thomas Zonay said the sentencing hearing was “months out” and ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and psychosexual evaluation.
The charge carries a minimum 3-year sentence and a potential maximum of life in prison.
The charges stem from an incident in August 2016, when Lenher, a military veteran, attended the Vermont Police Academy serving as a temporary officer with the Middlebury Police Department.
According to court records and the narrative described in closing arguments by Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver, Lenher met up with the victim — a high school associate with whom he’d kept in occasional contact — for drinks. In the course of an evening of bar-hopping with friends, Weaver said the victim grew irritated with Lenher’s behavior, which included getting “handsy,” but still agreed to take him home because he was too drunk to drive.
The plan, Weaver said, was for the woman to drive Lenher home to Brandon in his truck, and then she would drive back to where her own car was in Rutland — she was parked a couple of miles from where they were when they decided to end the evening. Lenher would have to find his own way back to his truck in the morning.
However, Weaver said, when they got there, Lenher took the keys and went into his apartment before coming back out and lifting the woman out of the truck. He described the woman first going into Lenher’s bathroom and texting friends and then trying to talk her way out. He pulled her into the bedroom, Weaver said, pushed her onto the bed and assaulted her. She left and began walking down Route 7 toward Rutland, he said, calling family and friends until someone came to get her.
Weaver said the narrative was supported by victim’s cellphone records through the night, which created a precise timeline of events. He organized them in a spreadsheet that showed them agreeing to meet up, the woman complaining to friends about his behavior, about being “stuck” at his place, and then calling for help after the incident.
Lenher told police they had consensual sex, and, in closing arguments on Thursday, defense attorney Paul Townshend made a number of attempts to cast doubt on the victim’s claims, starting with questioning why she had given him a ride if she had been annoyed with him instead of just calling him a taxi. Weaver responded by asking the jury to consider whether taxis were really how young people got around in the Rutland area.
Townshend contrasted the victim’s testimony about the effect the assault had on her with her social media posts from the following days, holding up print-outs of Facebook posts.
“She then chose to go on vacation,” he said. “She chose to post on Facebook and not just post, but post about her happiness. ... She’s partying. Margaritas. Happy faces.”
Weaver countered that by asking the jury to consider their own experience with social media and asking themselves if it was at all farfetched that a person who was miserable might put on a happy face on Facebook. He pointed to one of the same posts that Townshend had highlighted, and noted she made it right after she had an interview with police and the day after she underwent a sexual assault exam at the hospital.
“Whatever is going on here, she is not in a good place,” he said. “People putting on a happy face, faking it until they make it, is hardly new, is hardly novel, and I would suggest Facebook is where it happens the most these days.”
Ultimately, Townshend suggested the woman was embarrassed because her friends didn’t like Lenher and made up a lie so they wouldn’t judge her for sleeping with him. Weaver argued if that were the case, she would have kept silent rather than immediately calling her friends.
At the close of the trial, Lenher stood quietly and nodded his head as each juror individually confirmed the guilty verdict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.