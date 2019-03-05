BURLINGTON — Expert witnesses for both the prosecution and defense now agree Steven Bourgoin was insane in October 2016 when he caused a fiery crash that killed five Mad River Valley teenagers, new court records show.
Defense lawyer Robert Katims said he recently learned the state’s expert, Dr. Reena Kapoor, a psychiatrist from Yale School of Medicine, conducted three interviews with Bourgoin and reviewed voluminous medical and prison records before coming to the same conclusion that the defense expert determined regarding Bourgoin’s sanity.
Katims is asking the Vermont Superior Court to issue a subpoena to compel the testimony of Kapoor at both a deposition in Connecticut and Bourgoin’s trial, which is due to begin April 29 in Burlington.
He also asked for a court hearing on the motion, should the judge believe it needs one.
Katims, in his court filing, said the state says it does not plan to call Kapoor to the witness stand at the trial, and that the prosecution now objects to Kapoor being called by the defense.
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George has yet to respond to the court filing. She also did not respond to phone and text messages as to whether she will contest the defense motion.
Katims said he learned George’s office was told by its own expert on Jan. 29 that Bourgoin “suffered from a mental disease and was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions or conform his conduct to the requirements of law at the time of the offenses.”
Katims said the prosecution withheld Kapoor’s conclusion for a week.
On Feb. 6 “the state unceremoniously informed the defense via email that it had ‘decided not to call Dr. Kapoor as our expert witnesses and we do not have a report from her to disclose.’” Katims wrote in his 11-page motion.
“Despite a clear obligation to provide the defense with Dr. Kapoor’s opinion that was favorable to the defense, the state disclosed nothing at that time,” Katims wrote. It was only after a direct request by the defense that the state revealed Kapoor’s findings.
“Instead of allowing a jury to hear Dr. Kapoor, an expert witness handpicked by the state to render an expert opinion in this case, the state has indicated that it will seek to prevent Mr. Bourgoin from calling Dr. Kapoor as a witness,” Katims wrote.
If Bourgoin, 38, of Williston, is found insane by a judge or jury, it would be up to the court to determine if he should remain in custody. If he is still suffering from the same mental condition, he could be held. If not, the judge could release him, possibly with conditions.
The state has said Bourgoin was speeding, driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 with high levels of THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — in his blood when he slammed into the teens at about 11:50 p.m. Oct. 8, 2016.
Bourgoin also had lower amounts of other drugs, including fentanyl, norfentanyl and midazolam, his drug report showed.
Any level of THC in a driver in Vermont is against the law.
Then-Chittenden County State’s Attorney T.J. Donovan opted not to charge driving while under the influence. Instead, five counts of second degree murder were filed. Six hours after the crash, Bourgoin still had 10 nanograms of active THC in his blood, according to the official drug report.
Killed were: Eli Brookens, 16, of Waterbury; Janie Chase Cozzi, 15, of Fayston; Liam Hale, 16, of Fayston; Mary Harris, 16, of Moretown; and Cyrus Zschau, 16, of Moretown.
The teenagers were returning home from a concert at Higher Ground in South Burlington. Four victims attended Harwood Union High School in Duxbury, while Cozzi had transferred to Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire.
Bourgoin grew up with his brother in Rutland, where their father Jack served as the high school athletic director.
Bourgoin pleaded not guilty to five counts of second degree murder. If convicted, each homicide charge carries a possible 20 years to life sentence.
He also has denied single counts of driving a marked Williston police cruiser without consent and reckless driving.
State police estimated Bourgoin was driving at 79 miles per hour. The teens were trapped in the 2004 Volkswagen Jetta, which burst into flames, police said.
Bourgoin then stole a Williston Police cruiser from an officer who was tending to the injured, police said. He made a U-turn on I-89 when seeing police and returned at a high rate of speed, demolishing the Williston cruiser by running into the wreckage from the first crash at an estimated 107 mph, police said.
Court records also indicate Bourgoin’s girlfriend told investigators, among other things, that Bourgoin was a marijuana consumer and used it to control his anger. She said Bourgoin would get anxious when he ran out of the drug, the records show.
Officials have said the trial could take up to four weeks, but it is unclear what impact the insanity finding by Dr. Kapoor might do to the state’s case.
The 31-month-old case is one of the longest pending criminal prosecutions in Vermont. Part of the delay has been attributed to more than 100 witnesses, including police, fire, rescue and eyewitnesses to the crash, having to provide depositions. The actual number of witnesses at the trial is believed to be considerably less.
Bourgoin, who was hospitalized for a few days after the crash, was arraigned in a hospital conference room that was converted into a temporary courtroom. He remains held without bail at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.