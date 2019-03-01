Vermont’s water problems are too expensive to solve, at least not without serious prioritization, says Rutland City’s commissioner of public works.
“At the state level, we’re facing a ... completely unworkable challenge,” said Jeff Wennberg, Rutland City commissioner of public works in an interview Wednesday. “If you look at individual pieces of it, in some cases it looks reasonable, in other cases it looks daunting. But when you put it all together, it’s like, ‘Well, that ain’t gonna happen.’”
His remarks come a few weeks after the the Vermont Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave the state a D+ on the stormwater section of its 2019 Report Card for Vermont’s Infrastructure.
Wennberg is a former Rutland City mayor (1987 to 1999) and a former Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, having left the post in 2007 after four years.
Wennberg said state and federal agencies regulating water quality, and other environmental concerns, too often operate within “silos” and don’t consider the combined effects of their decisions on taxpayer wallets.
“I was actively involved in these issues, in particular with the (National League of Cities) and was hauled down to Washington to testify more times than I can remember,” said Wennberg. “....everybody has their priority and their mission, but when it hits the municipal level, and to a certain degree the state level, but much more so at the municipal level, that’s when it all comes together and when it comes time to pay for these things, to the degree that funding doesn’t support it, it’s coming from literally one wallet, the taxpayers or the local ratepayers.”
Integrated permitting
Wennberg said it would be ideal if each community could sit down with state and federal regulators to agree on a schedule of infrastructure priorities. He said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) agrees, and is testing out this process in five communities across the country.
“The city of Burlington is doing a pilot project in regards to integrated permitting, which I think they’re on track to complete by the end of this calendar year,” said Julie Moore, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, in an interview on Thursday. “They received a grant from the EPA to help support that work, looking at how to prioritize not just wastewater treatment plant improvements against other wastewater treatment plant improvements ... but how to globally, within the city of Burlington, pick the most impactful projects and go after those first. And they’re doing some really interesting work and I look forward to seeing what comes out on the other end.”
Burlington’s Department of Public Works didn’t return messages left seeking comment.
“I know municipalities are facing a lot of requirements and have a lot of needs, and frankly I believe it’s in our collective best interest to come up with a framework that allows us to prioritize those most impactful projects first, because we want the public to be able to see the benefit of this work, of the investment of taxpayers' dollars that’s being made so they’ll continue on with us, knowing this is ultimately a long-term proposition,” said Moore.
Wennberg said these priorities will have to be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
“So what we need to do is we need to set up a system of prioritization, and that system is going to be unique for each community,” he said. “So what is the number one health, safety, environmental priority for Rutland might be number 10 in some other community down the road. And in order to get it done right, it has to be locally driven, because our challenges are very different from others.”
Combined sewer overflows
In Rutland City, combined sewer overflows have received a great deal of public attention. In many areas, pipes feeding the city’s wastewater treatment plant handle wastewater and stormwater. Wennberg said the water is treated at the plant and discharged into Otter Creek without an issue, but on occasion, because of heavy rain or snowmelt, pipes become overloaded and the water is discharged into the river to prevent it from backing up into homes and businesses.
“An overflow is a brief period of time,” said Wennberg. “The vast majority of time it's raining there are no overflows. It means that all of that rain that’s washing off roofs and parking lots and going down catch basins and running down streets and curbs and everything, it’s all getting treated like it's wastewater from homes and businesses. It’s cleaner than Otter Creek when it’s put into Otter Creek.”
He said combined sewer overflows are not good and should be minimized, but separating all of the city’s combined lines would cost around $200 million.
“We’ve got way too much combined sewers to even consider that,” said Wennberg. “Do we separate? Yeah, two of the projects under the $7.4 million bond issue are separation projects, because in those neighborhoods that’s the smartest thing to do, because there are multiple problems and the only way to solve those problems is to take the stormwater off. Most of the city we can handle it most of the time. The challenge then is to figure out a way to manage, minimize and control the overflows. Not to eliminate, but minimize the frequency, make them very infrequent, and when they do happen they happen in a way that projects as much as possible.”
He said completely eliminating combined sewer overflows would lead to stormwater being sent directly to the river, which would hurt water quality.
Montpelier has its own share of water issues, mainly with drinking water and fire suppression, but combined sewer overflow has been looked at there as well.
“We started an aggressive separation project in the 1990s to reduce our combined sewer overflows, and that work continues to this day,” said Tom McArdle, director of public works for Montpelier. “The separation projects resulted in direct outflow of stormwater into the rivers and streams, and some of that stormwater coming from urban areas has contaminants…”
Most of the time, McArdle said, stormwater is treated along with wastewater, keeping things like phosphorus out of the streams and lakes. McArdle said the city once had 26 overflow structures — it’s down to six.
“The question that remains out there is, have we, in eliminating overflows, have we also resulted in impaired waters because of untreated stormwaters reaching the rivers?” McArdle said.
A paradigm shift
Moore said managing Vermont’s stormwater runoff will require a fundamental shift in the way the issue has been approached over the decades.
“I describe it as a paradigm shift,” she said. “We’ve built and designed both our individual homes and business, as well as our municipal and shared infrastructure, to try and move stormwater away as quickly as possible, whether it’s gutters on our homes, street grates and storm sewers underneath, all these pieces of infrastructure are intended to collect and shunt water as quickly as possible to the nearest stream or river, and in reality we need to look at opportunities to turn that water out and let it soak back into the soil.”
She said the majority of stormwater runoff in Vermont isn’t being sent through a treatment plant, it’s being sent from gutters and storm drains directly to a river or stream.
“It’s frankly thousands, or tens of thousands, of modest projects, people doing this in their homes, redirecting their downspouts at their businesses, and then looking at opportunities within the developed landscape to try to put that stormwater back into the ground as opposed to sending it straight to the river,” she said.
Opportunities for more funding
On Monday, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns hosted a meeting between Vermont’s city mayors and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., to discuss, among other things, a possible $1.5 trillion federal infrastructure bill that Welch hopes will be introduced in May.
Road and bridge projects can tap federal grant funding that pays for 90 percent of the projects, with the remaining 10 percent being split between the state and local government, “...whereas water and sewer systems, there’s no similar, comparable funding programs. That puts us way behind,” McArdle said.
2019 Report Card for Vermont’s Infrastructure
ASCE periodically puts together infrastructure report cards for each state. They can all be found at https://www.infrastructurereportcard.org.
The Vermont report looked at nine categories: aviation (C-), bridges (C+), dams (C), drinking water (C-), energy (B-), roads (C+), solid waste (B-), stormwater (D+) and wastewater (D+). Vermont’s overall grade was a C, unchanged from the last report, which came out in 2014, said Jessica Louisos, chairwoman of the ASCE Vermont Infrastructure Report Card Committee.
Louisos said the reports for each section are written by volunteer members of the ASCE.
“The grades are not a statement that the state is doing a bad job,” she said. “I think our agencies are doing amazing work and they have limited resources. I think the point of our report is to help try to prioritize and bring attention, maybe even more so for the public. I think the people in our agencies know where investment is needed, they just don’t always get the support they need.”
Wennberg said the ASCE is taken seriously by those involved with infrastructure.
“The hope is that it raises public awareness and support among the legislators and I suppose also among local elected officials, to kind of put in a broader context both the magnitude of the need and the degree to which we are or are not meeting it, and what the long-term prospects actually look like,” he said. “There’s a lot of general recognition of the need for investment in infrastructure, and that’s at the national level. There’s an awful lot of talk that it’s something we can all agree on, but still waiting to see significant progress, but we all know these things move very slowly. Even when they work, they move slowly.”
Those familiar with the ASCE report said it’s mainly a tool to show legislators and the public the need for infrastructure repairs and upgrades.
“Clearly we have work to do, I wouldn’t say I fully support the idea that our stormwater and wastewater infrastructure currently only deserves a D +, but at the same time don’t want to diminish the investments needed in order to achieve our broader environmental goals,” said Moore. “I look forward to getting much better grades in five years as we continue to make investments in clean water across the state.”
