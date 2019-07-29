Security has been heightened at City Hall after a local landlord made a Facebook post the city treasurer’s office found threatening.
The post by William Dydo began by complaining about the assessments of properties sent to tax sale — a process that had recently resulted in one of Dydo’s properties coming into the city’s possession.
“Criminal conspiracy that the city has been running for over a decade, and it won’t end until blood shed ... until there’s blood and guts lying in City Hall ... when somebody finally snaps because their constitutional rights have been violated and they can’t deal with crooks anymore ...” the post read in part.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski said her staff took the post as a threat.
“I don’t think people feel entirely safe,” she said. “It’s not a good feeling to work where you have threats like that. ... I’ve communicated my feelings to the mayor and the police chief and I think he’s doing everything he can.”
Markowski said a number of electronic security measures were in place, but that she did not want to discuss specifics, and that she had requested an increased police presence in and around City Hall.
“It falls into the category where it’s not a direct threat, but it is very troubling,” Mayor David Allaire said. “We’ve had discussions with the staff to make sure they’re aware of it. We’re making sure they know we’re taking this seriously and will do what it takes to make them feel comfortable.”
Similarly, Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said that while the post may sound threatening, it did not legally constitute a threat.
“Nothing that was posted rose to the level of criminal conduct on anyone’s part,” Kilcullen said. “I don’t want to get into too many specifics as to how we’re going to proceed ... but we’re taking some measures to deal with issues that have been suggested by the post.”
Dydo said Monday that he had taken the post down and apologized, but that he did not feel he had crossed any lines.
“It wasn’t necessarily a threat,” he said. “It wasn’t a threat directly by me to anyone else. ... I did apologize and I did take it down, but the truth, the reality is, somebody is going to snap.”
Dydo recited a litany of problems with the city, ranging from the deficit in the pension fund to the supposed over-valuation of properties and claimed that Mayor Allaire was “facing jail time” due to the city report coming out. A lawsuit against the city over the latter issue was brought in Rutland civil court earlier this year by one of Dydo’s tenants, Mark Nowakowski, seeking to invalidate the local elections, but was dismissed with prejudice. The judge’s decision noted that while the charter specifies a publication date for the city report, it lists no penalties for missing that deadline.
Dydo said he still hopes to see the lawsuit reinstated by the Vermont Supreme Court and that, failing that, it might “go federal.”
According to the city treasurer’s office, Dydo owes a total of $111,335 in delinquent taxes and water and sewer fees on eight properties in the city. He also has at least one pending lawsuit over the valuation of his properties.
“Personally, I think he’s looking to have the city write off his past-due tax balances,” Markowski said. “That’s not something the city does.”
