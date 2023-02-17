Pushback against a plan to close the Vermont State University libraries continued Friday, as the institution’s faculty unions voted “no confidence” in the administration.
According to Joan Richmond-Hall, moderator of the faculty assembly at Vermont Technical College, faculty assemblies of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and VTC all voted in favor of a motion of no confidence “in our leadership at all levels.”
That included the Vermont State College board of trustees (excluding the student trustee), Chancellor Sophie Zdatny, Chief Academic Officer Yasmine Ziesler, and President Parwinder Grewal. Chair of the board of trustees is Rep. Eileen Dickinson, R-St. Albans.
A call to Zdatny’s office was not immediately returned. Dickinson did not immediately respond to an email Friday. A Vermont Technical College communications officer previously identified as a point of contact for VTSU leadership did not immediately respond to a Friday inquiry.
When the Associated Press asked for a reaction on Friday, the administration of the state colleges sent a message from last week from Grewal apologizing for the way the initial announcements were made: “We must make strategic decisions,” his message stated. “And sometimes those decisions may mean a change in one area that will feel like loss to invest in another area.”
A statement released last week announced that as the merger of the Vermont State Colleges into the Vermont State University went ahead, the libraries would go digital-only, with the books being given away or otherwise disposed of in favor of digital content and onsite librarians being largely replaced by online services.
Administrators said the move was supported in part by data showing a drop in use of physical media by students and a survey indicating student preferences for digital materials, though students were never directly asked whether they wanted libraries maintained on campus.
A statement put out by the faculty on Friday described the community requesting data supporting the decision and particularly data from prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted access to the libraries, and being told by the administration that such data did not exist and that the faculty could find it on their own.
“When they pressed further to understand the cost benefit analysis of the decision, faculty leadership was given nothing more than a proposed budget for Vermont State University’s (VTSU) inaugural year,” the statement read. “This leads faculty to believe that these decisions were not in fact data driven, but instead were made as a way to reduce staffing or to follow national trends that are not backed with data that relates to our institutions.”
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, questioned VTSU leadership about the plan in hearings this week, and reiterated on Friday he was unhappy with the answers he received.
Collamore said Grewal told him they got no input from faculty, staff or students specifically about the library closure ahead of the decision. Collamore said he also did not like the answer to a question about what it would cost to digitize the collections.
“He basically said, ‘I have no idea. We have no plan for that,’” Collamore said. “I asked, ‘what are you going to do with the books,’ and he said we don’t have a plan for that either. ... You need these hard questions answered before you make a move, and it doesn’t seem like they’ve answered these questions even to their satisfaction.”
Collamore had indicated earlier in the week he might use $10 million budgeted for capital improvements at the state colleges as leverage on the issue, but he said on Friday he was not sure that was practical.
“I do know we got the issue in front of the people, and I hope the trustees are going to say this was a bad decision, and it was poorly handled,” he said. “Let’s take another look at this.”
The proposal also drew strong condemnation from the Vermont Library Association in a statement issued Friday.
“Contracting out with a 24/7 chat service for reference service is no substitute for a librarian who has selected, purchased, cataloged and curated a collection in conjunction with faculty members on a specific campus, who knows what a given professor has asked for and why, who knows the curriculum, and who can suggest other resources available both on hand and online,” the statement reads. “The current plan outlined by VTSU does not include adequate resources to continue their current level of service.”
The organization also argued that the administration rhetoric on digital resources was misleading.
“Digital materials for libraries cost more than print materials, and are subject to complex licenses that dictate who can use the materials and how many people can access a title at the same time,” the statement reads. “The greater the access a library wants, the more a library will have to pay. In addition, most contracts for digital academic library materials make it impossible for the citizens of Vermont to access these materials unless they are in a physical library.”
On top of that, the organization noted that many of the systems students likely are to live in places with poor connectivity, making a sham of the argument that the move would improve equity of access.
Grewal has said part of the challenge before VTSU is a need to remove $5 million a year from the overall system’s budget. Salary records do not appear readily available directly from the Vermont State Colleges, but openpayrolls.com lists Zdatny’s salary in 2021 at $220,000 and the website shows 10 subordinates in the chancellor’s office making $100,000 a year or more.
The state college system has been at the center of debates in the very recent past.
In April 2020, then-Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Jeb Spaulding was embroiled in controversy related to a proposal to close three of the state college campuses. In turn, he resigned after more than five years leading the organization. He was replaced by Zdatny, the system’s former general counsel.
Spaulding led the organization through a time of significant challenges and disruption in higher education. Those challenges intensified during the pandemic, causing more strain on finances. At the time, confidence in Spaulding also was shaky. In February 2022, trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System voted unanimously on a several-year plan to consolidate Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College into a single university with a common accreditation.
The higher education institutions collectively became known as Vermont State University. That plan drew significant public outcry, as current and past students from each school, as well as community leaders from which each school was located, felt the proposed merger would inevitably have an adverse effect on the institutions and local economies.
