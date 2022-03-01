RUTLAND TOWN — Incumbent John Paul Faignant lost his bid for reelection against Kurt Hathaway with 405 voting for Faignant and 468 voting for Hathaway.
The general fund budget of $1,073,627 passed, 704-193.
The police budget of $471,212 passed, 645-256.
Voters approved a $1,021,011 highway fund, 738-159.
The fired department budget of $224,164 passed, 746-147.
Voters approved a $165,914 recreation budget, 694-201.
Town voters had two cannabis articles to decide upon, one asking if they will allow retail sales, the other asking if they’d allow other kinds of cannabis operations. Retail sales passed, 468-425 while integrated licenses passed, 464-428.
Voters approved a proposal to replace the McKinley Avenue Fire Station with a public safety building that would house the police and fire departments, voting 484-412. The project was not to exceed $4,146,563, using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $1,220,781, also using a payment of $771,231 from the town’s capital project reserve account, with the balance being from a bond not exceeding $2,154,550 with a payment term not to exceed 25 years.
Rutland Town has an account with $1.5 million that it uses to run the town until taxes can be collected. An article asked voters to reduce that to $1 million and use the $500,000 towards paying off the bond for the Center Rutland Fire Station. The measure passed, 677-225.
Voters approved an article establishing a reserve fund recreation department infrastructure, voting 616-269.
Voters will no longer elect a road commissioner. An article asking them to rescind a previous vote making the position an elected one passed, 509-365.
The Town of Rutland School District’s budget of $9,239,523 passed 540-367. The budget reflects $17,532 to be spent per pupil, a 5.01% increase over the previous budget.
Voters approved a bond vote for not more than $200,000 to install an elevator at the Rutland Town Elementary School, 534-368.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.