FAIR HAVEN — While the Fair Haven Select Board voted unanimously to approve a $2,471,081 budget last week, it wasn’t without some disagreement about how much, or rather how little, should have been cut.
The budget was approved at a regular meeting on Jan. 10. It’s a 3.89% increase over last year’s budget.
“Overall, that’s low considering the state of affairs now,” said Town Manager Joe Gunter.
Selectman Glen Traverse said that everything from the town’s operation budget has been cut without impacting services.
“In my opinion, we really are shooting ourselves in the foot by staying this low,” said Selectman Rich Greenough.
“I’m very surprised we stayed as low as we did,” said board Chair Bob Richards. “I didn’t think it was possible.”
Selectman Jay Brown noted that much of the added spending is from pay increases.
The $2.4 million figure doesn’t count appropriations, Gunter said on Tuesday.
At the Jan. 10 meeting, some board members noted that Fair Haven Rescue Squad’s appropriation request is up by a large amount.
Appropriations appear on the Town Meeting Day ballot to be voted on individually.
According to Gunter, the rescue squad is asking for $25,073 over last year, a 19.2% increase.
Traverse, at the Jan 10 meeting, said he supports the rescue squad but is concerned about the increases it has requested in recent years. He and other board members noted that the squad’s requests are usually supported by voters.
On Tuesday, Gunter said the budgeting process began in October.
“It’s going to increase the taxes a little bit but definitely not as much as other towns,” Gunter said. “The Board of Selectmen, they’re cognizant of how tough the times are, and they intentionally tried to keep this budget bare bones to lessen the impact on property taxes.”
Some of the budget’s highlights, he said, include the removal of $30,000 toward reserve allocations.
“It was felt that we have enough money saved for things like grant matches that we didn’t put any more money in the reserve accounts for that,” Gunter said.
The economic development fund was cut in half, to $5,000.
“That money is used for town projects, town events; they gave a little bit to our 'Itty-Bitty Committee' to do some of the summer programming that they do. They also allocated some money to get the new town website developed, which is in process right now.”
The board will ask the town to vote for an appropriation putting $32,000 into a recreation and maintenance fund to be applied to the Town Green as well as the dog park, among other things.
“It’s a little bit of money that goes to a lot of places to help improve our parks and recreation infrastructure,” he said.
Voters will also notice Article 4 on the Town Meeting Day ballot, which will ask whether they’ll permit the bonding of up to $1.2 million to replace a water main in the downtown.
“The state is coming through to pave downtown Fair Haven, we think, in 2025,” said Gunter. “So we want to get this water line upgrade in before the paving comes in, and that’s what this is about. This has been scheduled since 2017. We had a whole water study done and this section of line needs to be replaced.”
It’s best if that happens before the state paves the road, he said.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, which the town uses to insure its employees, had a 13% increase this year, Gunter said, which is high. Salaries are up overall, he said.
Traverse said there are times when a town can spend too little on itself and end up having to pay more later, but with inflation and the general state of the economy, he doesn't believe this is the year to spend any more than what's necessary.
