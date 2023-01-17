FAIR HAVEN — While the Fair Haven Select Board voted unanimously to approve a $2,471,081 budget last week, it wasn’t without some disagreement about how much, or rather how little, should have been cut.

The budget was approved at a regular meeting on Jan. 10. It’s a 3.89% increase over last year’s budget.

