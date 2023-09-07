FAIR HAVEN — The boil-water notice for the whole town was lifted Wednesday.
The town made the announcement on its Facebook page and sent out a message via VT-Alert shortly after 5 p.m.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 4:49 pm
The water main on Airport Road broke on Aug. 30. Town employees worked around the clock to fix the line break, only to have it break again not far from where they’d just fixed it. By Aug. 31, water service was restored but residents were advised to boil it until further notice.
The break led Fair Haven Grade School and Fair Haven Union Middle and High School to close early on the first day of classes. They were closed the following day but were open Sept. 1.
— Staff report