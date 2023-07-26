Slate Valley Cares photo
Fair Haven Concerned — soon to be renamed Slate Valley Cares — Assistant Director Karen Kelley, left, and Executive Director Jeffrey Jackson, manage some fresh produce at 49 Main St. in Fair Haven on Wednesday.

 KEITH WHITCOMB JR. / staff photo

FAIR HAVEN — A Main Street space that feeds those in need is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a party and a name-change.

After Aug. 4, Fair Haven Concerned will be known as Slate Valley Cares, said the organization’s newest executive director, Jeffrey Jackson. On that day, from 4 to 7 p.m., the group will host a celebration at its 49 Main St. home, featuring live music, speeches, food and, of course, a birthday cake.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

