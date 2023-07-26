FAIR HAVEN — A Main Street space that feeds those in need is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a party and a name-change.
After Aug. 4, Fair Haven Concerned will be known as Slate Valley Cares, said the organization’s newest executive director, Jeffrey Jackson. On that day, from 4 to 7 p.m., the group will host a celebration at its 49 Main St. home, featuring live music, speeches, food and, of course, a birthday cake.
“It’s been eight years since we’ve been in this location,” said Jackson on Wednesday. “We’ve really been evolving the space to have a more dignified experience for people. Before, people had to come in and there was this big round desk that was very isolating, people had to check in, there was a lot of paperwork they had to sift through and that sort of thing. And now it’s run like a grocery store.”
The organization, he said, is focused on helping people while respecting them, and having as few barriers between people and what they need as possible. It gets most of its food from the Vermont Foodbank, while some is from local stores and donations.
Jackson said the name change will help make it clear to people that the organization serves anyone in the Slate Valley area — Castleton, Benson, West Haven, Orwell and Poultney — not just Fair Haven.
He said the organization is moving away from the term “food shelf” and would prefer it called a “right-to-food-center,” which organizers believe is less stigmatizing and highlights the fact that everyone has a right to eat.
Jackson was hired in October. He lives in Fair Haven and spent a lot of his youth abroad. He was living in a community in India that allowed him to spend a lot of time meditating and the culture. While there he came to realize that for one to pursue any kind of higher purpose, their basic needs have to be met, which led him into studying sustainable and organic agriculture, and eventually to Fair Haven Concerned.
Before coming to Fair Haven Concerned, he spent some time working for Greg Cox at Boardman Hill Farm in West Rutland.
“That’s when I got introduced to this food advocacy and food activism, regenerative systems, all of these really important domains … I think (Cox) was always encouraging all of us to pursue higher things,” said Jackson. “It’s great to work on the farm, but there’s a lot of greater work to do out there, too.”
He said Cox encouraged him to apply for the executive director position, and has been a mentor to him.
Jackson said that he and Assistant Director Karen Kelley are Fair Haven Concerned’s only paid staff and that it relies on volunteers, some of whom have served it for decades. Its board of directors also is quite experienced, and serves as the organization’s institutional memory, he said.
Lately, the group has been using its YouTube account (Currently named @FairHavenConcernedInc.) to post interviews with volunteers.
“I feel like I’ve been in training for this work my entire life,” said Kelley. “I’ve done retail management, I’ve done mental health and substance abuse counseling. I’ve always had a soft spot, I don’t think that’s the right word, for homeless people and impoverished people, and disenfranchised people. I was a consumer here, a community member, because when I moved up here I retired, and I was on fixed income, and I’ve always enjoyed coming here and then things just worked out, and I got hired.”
Kelley said she was semi-retired and wanted to serve people in some capacity. Fair Haven Concerned was a good opportunity to do this.
The group’s volunteers think the change to Slate Valley Cares will be a positive one. Mary Ann Charron and Lynn Stack, who’ve volunteered for four years and three years, respectively, said it’ll help people realize they serve more than just folks from Fair Haven.
“There are lots of things that Karen and Jeff have wanted to change as far as stigma is concerned in this place, and I think a name change and trying to use different terms for who and what we are is really important for us to go to the next level, and make sure everybody has their dignity and can get what they need,” said Stack.
Jackson said the number of people in need has increased sharply since the pandemic. In 2020, the average number of households being served per month was between 220 and 250, with the number of additional individuals at 350 to 500. Last month, 558 households were served along with 1,100 others.
According to Jackson, Fair Haven Concerned’s small size means it can more easily try new things and see right away whether they work. He and Kelley said they are looking forward to trying new things and making the program better.
The organization’s board consists of President Linda Peltier, Kerry Ellis, Pam Berryhill, Judy Sheldon, Norm Williams, Jenny Jackson and Barbara Moore.
“The name change is really a natural evolution, which has taken place over the years as the needs of many spread throughout the Slate Valley and compounded by the effects of COVID,” stated Peltier in a release.
